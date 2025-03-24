Windscreens kicked by offenders climbing on to cars in Corby

By Alison Bagley

Published 24th Mar 2025, 11:35 BST

Windscreens have been kicked by offenders who have been climbing on to car bonnets in Corby.

Police officers in the town are appealing for witnesses following the spate of vehicle crime in the Kingswood area.

The incidents took place in Brigg Court, Skegness Walk, Lincoln Way and Alberta Close, on Wednesday, March 19, between 12.30am and 2.30am.

Lincoln Way, Corby /Googleplaceholder image
Lincoln Way, Corby /Google

“Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000158315 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

