Windscreens have been kicked by offenders who have been climbing on to car bonnets in Corby.

Police officers in the town are appealing for witnesses following the spate of vehicle crime in the Kingswood area.

The incidents took place in Brigg Court, Skegness Walk, Lincoln Way and Alberta Close, on Wednesday, March 19, between 12.30am and 2.30am.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The incidents happened in Brigg Court, Skegness Walk, Lincoln Way and Alberta Close, on Wednesday, March 19, between 12.30am and 2.30am, when the unknown offenders climbed onto car bonnets in the area and kicked in the window screens.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000158315 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”