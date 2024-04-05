Claire Mckinley-Smith, CEO of the Westgrove Group presents the award to team members, pictured with centre director Dan Pickard).

The people who keep Corby town centre clean and safe have been honoured at an award ceremony.

The centre’s environmental and security team, which is run by contractor the Westgrove Group, was named as the winner of the Service Excellence Award at the 2024 annual ceremony.

The Westgrove Group’s awards are for the firm’s teams around the country who go above and beyond in their role.

They are nominated by colleagues, partners and customers during the year to receive a quarterly award and then go forward to the annual judging.

The 22-person Corby team, which is responsible for cleaning, security and waste management at the centre, was declared the winner.

The town centre team was presented with their award by Claire Mckinley-Smith, CEO of the Westgrove Group.

Centre director Dan Pickard said: “We are very proud of our environmental and security team. They work extremely hard at making the town centre a pleasant place to shop and we regularly receive favourable comments from customers and occupiers on their efficiency and friendliness.

"We are delighted that their efforts have been recognised by the Westgrove Group in their annual awards.”

The Corby team also received Westgrove Group awards in 2022 and 2023, with Ben Pickering nominated for service excellence and Ryan Griffin and John Whitford also recognised.