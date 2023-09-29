Wilko staff shut up shop for the final time with tears, anger and sadness at Wellingborough store closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wellingborough Wilko staff worked up to the bitter end through tears, anger and gut-wrenching disbelief that their beloved shop and their retail ‘family’ was no more.

All stock had to be shifted by 6pm last night (Thursday) and employees, loyal to their manager Kirsten McLean, worked hard to sell everything – coming in off shift to support colleagues in the final hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With all the shelves emptied and the once-bustling aisles now deserted, shoppers popped in to pick up last minute bargains as prices tumbled minute-by-minute on remaining items.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff of Wilko Wellingborough on their final day at the store

Staff turned the store entrance into a market place selling off the last baskets sold at 20p a go before finally at 6pm Kirsten, who worked for Wilko for 25 years, closed the doors.

She said: “It’s very sad. I can’t imagine a world without Wilko. We are our own little family and are genuinely friends. I’m going to miss them and the customers.

“It’s been a very emotional day.”

Working until the final moments 78-year-old Daphne Kaminski, a Wilko employee for 15 years, was quiet and dignified, but resigned to an unwanted forced retirement.

Store manager Kirsten McLean Wilko Wellingborough on her final day at the store

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "I feel really sad. It’s like a bereavement. Wilko took a chance on me and gave me a job. They have been so good and it’s so sad for everyone. I’m now officially retired.”

Amy Boullier, who had worked for Wilko for 15 years, came in on the final day and was selling the remnants of the stock to the very end.

Dressed as the Grinch to amuse colleagues and staff, Amy’s cheerful banter was hiding her hurt.

She said: “I’m angry, upset and sad. I have made my own family here and my own friends. I’ve had the best manager ever in Kirsten.

Wilko staff in Wellingborough on her final day at the store

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m angry with the bosses who let this happen. I’m not old old but now I’ve got to get a new job. I have no idea what I’m going to do. It’s depressing and sad.”

Bespoke Wilko glasses were prepared by manager Kirsten, bearing every member of staff’s name and store number ‘131’ ready for prosecco and closing time.

End-of-term-style messages were written on the red work shirts as souvenirs.

As the shutters closed Kirsten thanked her team for their support as staff shed tears and called the moment ‘gut wrenching’.

Daphne Kaminski who has worked at Wilko Wellingborough for 15 years

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "The last few months have been really difficult. We just didn’t know what was happening. Every week we were waiting for news.

"I couldn’t have done it without them.”

The Wilko ‘family’ have been gifted a leaving party at Vicarage Farm Community Association with free entertainment provided by Three Shires Media & Events with more than 70 ex-employees due to attend.