Wilko staff shut up shop for the final time with tears, anger and sadness at Wellingborough store closure
Wellingborough Wilko staff worked up to the bitter end through tears, anger and gut-wrenching disbelief that their beloved shop and their retail ‘family’ was no more.
All stock had to be shifted by 6pm last night (Thursday) and employees, loyal to their manager Kirsten McLean, worked hard to sell everything – coming in off shift to support colleagues in the final hours.
With all the shelves emptied and the once-bustling aisles now deserted, shoppers popped in to pick up last minute bargains as prices tumbled minute-by-minute on remaining items.
Staff turned the store entrance into a market place selling off the last baskets sold at 20p a go before finally at 6pm Kirsten, who worked for Wilko for 25 years, closed the doors.
She said: “It’s very sad. I can’t imagine a world without Wilko. We are our own little family and are genuinely friends. I’m going to miss them and the customers.
“It’s been a very emotional day.”
Working until the final moments 78-year-old Daphne Kaminski, a Wilko employee for 15 years, was quiet and dignified, but resigned to an unwanted forced retirement.
She said: "I feel really sad. It’s like a bereavement. Wilko took a chance on me and gave me a job. They have been so good and it’s so sad for everyone. I’m now officially retired.”
Amy Boullier, who had worked for Wilko for 15 years, came in on the final day and was selling the remnants of the stock to the very end.
Dressed as the Grinch to amuse colleagues and staff, Amy’s cheerful banter was hiding her hurt.
She said: “I’m angry, upset and sad. I have made my own family here and my own friends. I’ve had the best manager ever in Kirsten.
"I’m angry with the bosses who let this happen. I’m not old old but now I’ve got to get a new job. I have no idea what I’m going to do. It’s depressing and sad.”
Bespoke Wilko glasses were prepared by manager Kirsten, bearing every member of staff’s name and store number ‘131’ ready for prosecco and closing time.
End-of-term-style messages were written on the red work shirts as souvenirs.
As the shutters closed Kirsten thanked her team for their support as staff shed tears and called the moment ‘gut wrenching’.
She added: "The last few months have been really difficult. We just didn’t know what was happening. Every week we were waiting for news.
"I couldn’t have done it without them.”
The Wilko ‘family’ have been gifted a leaving party at Vicarage Farm Community Association with free entertainment provided by Three Shires Media & Events with more than 70 ex-employees due to attend.
Wellingborough, Corby, Kettering and Rushden’s Wilko stores closed yesterday (Thursday, September 28) with the loss of nearly 100 full and part-time jobs.