Wilko administration sale starts tomorrow with up to 50 per cent reductions

Wilko will open their doors to shoppers as their administration sale starts tomorrow morning in Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough.

Discounts of up to 50 per cent will be offered on goods across the store except cleaning products, food, disposables and toiletries.

There are hopes the popular high street chain could yet be saved by a buy out from Wilko’s administrator PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Kettering, Wellingborough, Rushden and Corby Wilko stores

Christmas stock will be offered at half price, with garden, toys and Halloween, stationery and summer seasonal items a third off.

Do it yourself, decorating, home furnishings, kitchen, and houseware will be sold at 20 per cent off.