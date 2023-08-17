News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Wilko administration sale starts tomorrow with up to 50 per cent reductions

Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough stores will open to bargain hunters
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 17th Aug 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 14:40 BST

Wilko will open their doors to shoppers as their administration sale starts tomorrow morning in Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough.

Discounts of up to 50 per cent will be offered on goods across the store except cleaning products, food, disposables and toiletries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are hopes the popular high street chain could yet be saved by a buy out from Wilko’s administrator PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Kettering, Wellingborough, Rushden and Corby Wilko storesKettering, Wellingborough, Rushden and Corby Wilko stores
Kettering, Wellingborough, Rushden and Corby Wilko stores
Most Popular

Christmas stock will be offered at half price, with garden, toys and Halloween, stationery and summer seasonal items a third off.

Do it yourself, decorating, home furnishings, kitchen, and houseware will be sold at 20 per cent off.

Wilko collapsed into administration earlier this month putting 12,500 jobs at risk with 400 stores potentially set to close.

Related topics:WilkoCorbyKetteringRushdenWellingboroughPricewaterhouseCoopers