Rushden Lakes houses more than just retail stores as it is also the home of The Wildlife Trust BCN, which will play host to a handful of winter activities as the temperature begins to plummet.

Nene Wetlands, which held a ‘Spooky Nocturnal Nature Walk’ in October, will shift its focus to the winter season, with ‘try before you buy’ binoculars with Opticron and a sustainable gifting weekend before a Festive Weekend on December 10 and 11 from 10.30am until 4.30pm.

The sustainable gifting event will take place on the last weekend in November, where attendees will have the opportunity to learn how to make gifts that are eco-friendly in time for the Christmas season. Such crafts include things like handprinted gift wrap and handmade tags, beeswax candles, upcycled houseplant containers and tree cookie coasters.

The Nene Wetlands are vital to the centre's identity

The festive weekend will include live music, natural crafts and refreshments, ushering in the holiday period before shoppers arrive at the centre to complete their Christmas shopping.

Booking is essential with the sustainable gifting activities as tickets are set at £15 or £12.50 for WTBCN members, but both the festive weekend and ‘try before you buy’ Opticron are accessible free of charge.

The Wildlife Trust aims to stop nature’s decline by protecting and restoring the natural environment in which plenty of flora and fauna can be found. Nene Wetlands is a nature reserve made up of five connected wildlife sites, and Rushden Lakes’ visitor centre houses regular events to keep local people in the know about the work they do.