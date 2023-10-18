Wildlife Trust launches appeal to return beavers to Northamptonshire after 400-year absence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans are moving forward to reintroduce beavers to Northamptonshire, with the Wildlife Trust for Beds, Cambs and Northants (WTBCN) launching an appeal looking for £73,982 to help fundraise for all the preparations involved.

The trust has identified Delta Pit at Nene Wetlands nature reserve as the ideal place for the beavers to call home, as reported by this newspaper back in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under licence from Natural England, beavers need to be released into enclosed spaces, and this area requires being made secure - 1,650 metres of fencing will need to be installed.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beavers are set to make a return to Northamptonshire (Pic credit: David Parkyn)

The reserve is adjacent to Rushden Lakes shopping centre which sees millions of visitors each year, so as well as the physical work on the ground to get the site ready, the project will seek to engage and inspire the public with the story of the beavers’ return.

Curated interpretation boards will be created, as well as educational information packs.

Specialist trail cameras will be also installed to monitor the animals’ progress once they arrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The majority of the funding will come from Anglian Water’s Get River Positive initiative.

The initiative is comprised of five key commitments all centred around improving river health across the East of England, as well as sharing data and embracing partnership working.

The project will support the third commitment aimed specifically at creating new habitats allowing wildlife to thrive.

Matt Johnson, WTBCN Northants conservation manager, said: “This is a hugely exciting opportunity to bring nature back to our region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Beavers are a native species which helped define wetland landscapes in this country for thousands of years.

“They are ecosystem engineers and bringing them back to the Nene Wetlands means they will help create a diverse habitat which will benefit a range of species.

"By supporting this appeal you can play your part in bringing the beavers back, and will be helping us inspire people with a story of hope.

"By sharing the beavers’ progress on trail cameras, in our visitor centre and in schools we can show everyone why nature is so amazing, and why it needs our support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really grateful to Anglian Water for supporting this exciting project to bring this iconic species back to the Nene Valley and look forward to seeing the positive impact beavers have both on our nature reserve and its visitors.”

Anglian Water’s catchment and biodiversity manager Chris Gerrard said: “Reintroducing iconic species like beavers, is another step towards bringing back our natural ecosystems like wetlands.

"Restoring habitat and working collaboratively is at the heart of Anglian Water’s Get River Positive commitments and we are proud to be supporting the Wildlife Trust with such an exciting project.”

On behalf of landowners, The Crown Estate, Kerstin Fenelon, asset manager at The Crown Estate, said: “We’re proud to be supporting this fantastic project to reintroduce beavers to Nene Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope this will not only create a variety of environmental benefits including re-establishing natural habitats but will also be something the whole community can get involved in, whether that’s helping to raise funds or simply enjoying watching these wonderful creatures make themselves at home.”