Wildlife team 'desperately' trying to save robin caught in sticky trap in Wellingborough village

An animal rescue charity has warned people against using sticky traps for pests as it mounts a delicate operation using washing up liquid and a mascara wand to save a ‘stunning’ little robin caught in one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Animals In Need in Little Irchester is desperately trying to save a robin caught in a sticky trap, a device which uses strong adhesive to capture flying and crawling pests such as flying insects.

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott told the Northants Telegraph: “Please, please do not use sticky traps, they are so detrimental to our wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Right now our wildlife team are trying to save this poor little soul from Wilby.

Animals In Need in Little Irchester is trying to save this little robin which has been caught in a sticky trap for pests in Wilby

"He’s so delicate, they are going to sit with him and use some warm water, washing up liquid and a mascara wand and try their best to save it.”

Annie, who described the bird as a ‘stunning harmless little robin,’ said the bid to free it would be ‘so very delicate.’

And she added: “It’s difficult to remove from the glue trap without injury, it takes ages.”

There is also concern over the stress it could cause to the little bird but the team is hoping to do what it can to save it.