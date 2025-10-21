Wildlife team 'desperately' trying to save robin caught in sticky trap in Wellingborough village
Animals In Need in Little Irchester is desperately trying to save a robin caught in a sticky trap, a device which uses strong adhesive to capture flying and crawling pests such as flying insects.
Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott told the Northants Telegraph: “Please, please do not use sticky traps, they are so detrimental to our wildlife.
"Right now our wildlife team are trying to save this poor little soul from Wilby.
"He’s so delicate, they are going to sit with him and use some warm water, washing up liquid and a mascara wand and try their best to save it.”
Annie, who described the bird as a ‘stunning harmless little robin,’ said the bid to free it would be ‘so very delicate.’
And she added: “It’s difficult to remove from the glue trap without injury, it takes ages.”
There is also concern over the stress it could cause to the little bird but the team is hoping to do what it can to save it.