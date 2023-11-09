Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A council meeting will take place on November 17 to determine if Wilby CE Primary should move to a vacant facility in Wellingborough’s Glenvale Park development.

Earlier in the year NNC reviewed expressions of interest applications from Little Harrowden Primary School and Wilby CEVA Primary School, with the latter receiving the recommendation after a ‘rigorous interview process’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a public consultation period that lasted for 30 days from September 5 garnered 204 responses, the findings will be considered as item 15 of the executive meeting at the Corby Cube.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilby CE Primary (inset) was recommended by the council to move to the Glenvale Park facility over Little Harrowden

Cllr Scott Edwards, executive member for children, families, education and skills, said: “We need to make sure that we arrive at the best decision which is why it was so important that we gathered as many views as possible.

“We will now review the recommendations and endeavour to make the best decision for the children and parents of the school.”

Jason Smithers, leader of North Northants Council, added: “We encouraged as many people as possible to take part in the consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will now make an informed choice with the best interests of the children and their education at the heart of our decision.”

The NNC executive meeting will take place at the Corby Cube on November 17

The school premises in Glenvale Park required an existing school in the local area to move into it in time for the 2024-25 academic year after it was discovered that the demand for places would not likely meet the requirements for Department for Education funding.

Upon hearing that Wilby CE Primary was recommended by the council in July Lynette Dudley, on behalf of the governors, said: “We are delighted that Wilby CE Primary has been selected as the preferred school.

"This is a fantastic opportunity that will give our children better learning spaces, more vibrant and green play areas and access to better resources and opportunities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Wilby CE Primary’s expression of interest, and subsequent recommendation, was not well-received by some parents, with one concerned resident, Ruth Pritchard, launching a petition which amassed more than 300 signatures.

At the time, she said: “The school and the church are the heart of the village and the hub of the community, and without the school I feel it would have a massive negative impact on the village.”

The recommendation was put forward, however, and the executive meeting next week will review the results of the month-long consultation to determine if Wilby CE Primary is a suitor for the 420-pupil capacity premises.

The proposal recommendation noted that the relocation would ‘support children and young people and their families to access high quality sustainable education facilities that enable the achievement of the best outcomes.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Wilby CE Primary School’s move to the Glenvale Park development is approved, the next step is to begin the process with the Department for Education of making a significant change to a maintained school.

Simultaneously, the necessary preparations and planning for the relocation will begin immediately.