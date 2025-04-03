Wicksteed World Puddle Jumping Championships moved to April to make a bigger splash
The championships have been held at Wicksteed Park, Kettering, since 2013 and have always been in October – but despite wrapping up and donning their wellies, some younger entrants have ended up drenched.
Organisers have now responded to parents’ feedback by moving the championships to coincide with the warmer weather forecast for the Easter holidays.
Wicksteed Park director Kelly Richardson said: “It is fantastic that an event which started out as a way to encourage children and families to get out in the fresh air has proved so popular over the years.
“Ultimately it is supposed to be fun, so we have listened to feedback and decided to move it to April, a warmer month but one that is still traditionally associated with rain showers.
“The unpredictable nature of the British weather means we will probably have a heatwave, but that will still be great, as competitors can splash around in the paddling areas of our lake, which, after all, is just one giant puddle!”
Competitors taking part in the event, launched today (Thursday, April 3) are being asked to submit videos of themselves jumping in naturally-formed puddles at Wicksteed Park, puddles that they’ve made or found elsewhere, and even paddling pools, with the winner being announced in the week commencing April 21.
Those taking part in the championships can submit their video entries by posting them in the comments on the Puddle Jumping posts on the Wicksteed Park Facebook page.
Judges will be giving scores based on the height of the jump, enthusiasm, distance of splash and stickability (the amount of mud which clings to each competitor).
The event has attracted many thousands of entries over the years, with previous winners including a nine-year-old girl from Kettering and a three-year-old boy from Monmouthshire in Wales, with entries coming from as far away as Australia.
Puddle jumpers who visit Wicksteed Park from April 5 to April 21 can also enjoy the rides and explore the attractions and say hello to park mascot Wicky Bear as he strolls around the park.
For further information go to wicksteedpark.org
