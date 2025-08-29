Wicksteed to host the 'Oscars’ of theme parks as ‘glittering’ awards event comes to Kettering

Some of the biggest names the UK’s theme park industry will be welcomed to Kettering next month for a glittering awards ceremony hosted at pioneer venue – Wicksteed Park.

The UK Theme Park Awards’ ceremony is set to be ‘bigger and better than ever’ as people in the industry celebrate the very best venues and attractions.

Taking place at Wicksteed Park on Thursday September 18, the awards will showcase both major attractions and beloved smaller parks.

Wicksteed Park will not only host the event, but is also up for several awards – and members of the public can vote the Kettering attraction to victory.

Presenters Naomi Wilkinson and Dave Payne will host UK Theme Park Awards to be held at Wicksteed Park /National World

Samantha Towers, head of operations at Wicksteed Park, said:“Wicksteed Park is the home of children’s play and has been providing fun for the whole family for more than 100 years, so we are delighted to have been chosen to host the 2025 UK Theme Park Awards. “We are looking forward to welcoming nominees and theme park representatives from across the country to what will be a fantastic event, celebrating everything that is great about UK theme parks.”

There are 22 categories this year, including Theme Park of the Year, Best Customer Service and Best Value.

The public vote will take place from until Monday, September 1. These votes will be combined with those of the expert judges to generate the final results, which will be announced at Wicksteed Park. Voters can enter a competition to win two tickets to the awards ceremony by sharing an “I Voted” graphic on social media with the #UKThemeParkAwards hashtag.

The shortlist has been compiled using nominations and with the help of a panel of judges including Paul Kelly (chief executive of the British Association of Leisure Parks, Piers and Attractions) and Andy Hine (chairman - Roller Coaster Club of Great Britain).

Major contenders for the awards include Alton Towers, Drayton Manor, Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Thorpe Park, Chessington World of Adventures, Legoland Windsor and Paultons Park. The many other UK theme parks to receive multiple nominations include Adventure Island in Essex, Blackgang Chine on the Isle of Wight, Crealy in Devon, Fantasy Island in Lincolnshire, Flamingo Land in Yorkshire, Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, Pleasurewood Hills in Suffolk, Wicksteed Park, West Midlands Safari Park and the various Gulliver's Theme Parks. Winners will be announced at the ceremony hosted by presenters Naomi Wilkinson and Dave Payne. To vote for your favourite go to ukthemeparkawards.com.