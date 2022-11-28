Wicksteed Park volunteers awarded Kettering Civic Society's annual Rose Bowl for 'exceptional dedication'

Kettering Civic Society has awarded its annual Rose Bowl award to volunteers at Wicksteed Park for their work to preserve the park and its heritage.

The silver award is presented to an organisation, business or individual who has either contributed to the town’s built environment or shown civic pride.

Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson, and mayor of Kettering Cllr Keli Watts presented the award to Oliver Wicksteed, chairman of Wicksteed Charitable Trust, which owns the theme park's land and assets.

Honoured were five park volunteers – Ivor Watson, Bernard and Pat Fensome, Sandra Lewis and Rosalyn Stewart – who received Civic Pride Awards.

Civic Society secretary Monica Ozdemir said: “This year the society has chosen to make the award to long-standing volunteers at Wicksteed Park. Their dedication has been exceptional in helping to preserve the archives and in keeping the park inviting and attractive for the benefit of all.

"Their commitment is in keeping with the philanthropic ideals of Charles Wicksteed and because of this, the society is delighted to present the Rose Bowl award in recognition of their work.”

Past recipients have been designers, builders or owners of a building or landscape including authors and those demonstrating civic pride.

The presentation took place in the park’s Garden Room, newly-restored as part of their @play heritage project, which was supported by a grant of £1.89m the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Wicksteed Charitable Trust previously won the award for its £2.5m ‘Historic Heart’ project to renovate and restore the original heart of the park and transform its elegant Edwardian pavilion, central piazza and precinct.

Explaining why the volunteers were nominated for the award, Wicksteed Park activities coordinator Ruth Rignall said: “Ivor has been hugely important in developing the park’s digital archive for more than 10 years and must have seen more photos of Wicksteed Park than anyone else. The technology hasn’t always been easy, but Ivor has been very patient.

“Pat and Bernard are long-standing volunteers who are an invaluable source of knowledge and anecdotes about the park. They turn their hand to most things in the gardens, including weeding and litter picking and are regulars helping with the day-time shows, greeting visitors and letting them know more about the park.

“Sandra tackles everything with energy and enthusiasm. She gives a warm welcome to new volunteers and is always willing to help out when there is tight deadline. We always make sure Sandra is on hand when a tent needs to go up. She is also an expert on vegetable growing and makes sure we keep the crops rotating.

“Ros has volunteered in so many areas of the park’s activities, helping with education days, greeting visitors at day-time shows, collating newspaper clippings in the archive, and generally making sure things run smoothly in the volunteer cottage. Ros has also often used her sewing skills as a volunteer making, among other things, yards of bunting and some vintage aprons.”

Monica added: “Volunteers, whatever their contribution, no matter how great or small, give their time and expertise freely for the benefit of others.

“It is though the generosity of volunteering that gives a community its heart, demonstrating civic pride which makes the park exceptional.”

