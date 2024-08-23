Wicksteed Park train's 20 millionth lucky passenger to win 'golden ticket' with free rides for life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wicksteed Park will celebrate its 20 millionth passenger on its narrow gauge railway by offering one lucky visitor free rides for life with a golden ticket.

The railway was the idea of park founder Charles Wicksteed, with the 2km track circling the lake and passing through the picturesque meadows.

Sadly Mr Wicksteed died before its opening at Whitsun in 1931 and the popular attraction now carries more than 200,000 passengers a year around the park.

Wicksteed Park’s passenger records show that the 20 millionth passenger is due to board for a ride around sometime next week – the week starting August 26.

Kettering, Wicksteed Park, steam train 'Alice' July 2008

The lucky passenger will be presented with a golden ticket which entitles them to free travel on the railway for life.

Wicksteed Park director Kelly Richardson said: “The railway has been an iconic part of the park for generations and is becoming ever more popular with adults and children alike.

“To this day the park holds true to Charles Wicksteed’s ethos of inspiring young people to make the most of its amazing green spaces and enjoy play as part of a fit and healthy lifestyle.

“The railway, which runs through the heart of the park, is the perfect demonstration of that.

Wicksteed Park's train 'Sir Arthur' in 1939

“I hope that whoever is lucky enough to get the golden ticket enjoys it for many years to come.”

The 2 ft (610 mm) narrow-gauge railway, supported by the Friends of the Wicksteed Park Railway, followed on from the success of Charles Wicksteeds’ early rides and attractions.

The first two engines – named King Arthur and Lady of the Lake – and their carriages were ordered on September 24 1930, and the ground works were completed over the winter of the same year.

To visit Wicksteed Park and the chance to win the golden train ticket go to https://wicksteedpark.org/events/summer-adventures/.

The park has reduced pre-booked, dated wristbands to just £20, held individual ride tickets at £3 and now children under 0.9m go for free when accompanied by someone who has paid for a ticket or wristband.

It has also launched a range of discounted family wristbands, costing just £56 (family of three), £72 (family of four) and £88 (family of five), offering a saving of up to £12.

Wicksteed Park combines a 281-acre estate including 147 acres of beautiful parkland with more than 30 rides and attractions for all the family.

It was opened in 1921 by Charles Wicksteed, the creator of swings and slides as we know them today, who had a vision to inspire and encourage play as part of families' health and wellbeing.

The Wicksteed Charitable Trust was formed to ensure his work continued after his death and the park has become known as the home of children’s play.