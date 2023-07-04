Mouth-watering morsels, sensational street food and excellent entertainment will be on the menu at a new food festival hosted at Kettering’s Wicksteed Park this September.

The Love Food event will celebrate the best in local food and produce and is being championed by the Mayor of Kettering, Councillor Emily Fedorowycz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ‘huge range’ of cuisines have been promised with both sweet and savoury available as well as food and drink produced in Northamptonshire.

Kettering Town Council will hold the Love Food festival at Wicksteed Park on the first Sunday in September

Cllr Fedorowycz said: “We have so much to offer in Kettering. We are so excited to be bringing these amazing food and drink traders together in one big showcase. I hope this event can really start putting Kettering on the map.

"Our brilliant local businesses deserve more recognition and this is a fantastic chance to celebrate and enjoy what they have to offer.”

There will also be live entertainment and family fun at the festival on Sunday, September 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Craig Skinner, chair of Kettering Town Council’s markets and events committee, said: “This will be a great family day out for people of all ages to enjoy. We are taking bookings now for traders, so check out the town council website for more information.”