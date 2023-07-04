Wicksteed Park to host new Kettering food festival - Love Food
Mouth-watering morsels, sensational street food and excellent entertainment will be on the menu at a new food festival hosted at Kettering’s Wicksteed Park this September.
The Love Food event will celebrate the best in local food and produce and is being championed by the Mayor of Kettering, Councillor Emily Fedorowycz.
A ‘huge range’ of cuisines have been promised with both sweet and savoury available as well as food and drink produced in Northamptonshire.
Cllr Fedorowycz said: “We have so much to offer in Kettering. We are so excited to be bringing these amazing food and drink traders together in one big showcase. I hope this event can really start putting Kettering on the map.
"Our brilliant local businesses deserve more recognition and this is a fantastic chance to celebrate and enjoy what they have to offer.”
There will also be live entertainment and family fun at the festival on Sunday, September 3.
Councillor Craig Skinner, chair of Kettering Town Council’s markets and events committee, said: “This will be a great family day out for people of all ages to enjoy. We are taking bookings now for traders, so check out the town council website for more information.”
Cllr Fedorowycz added: “It’s the first time Kettering Town Council has held something in the park. Lots of local people have told us they want the town council to work together with Wicksteed and this is us listening and making it happen – now it’s just down to the community to spread the word and come along and enjoy.”