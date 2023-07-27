Wicksteed Park to announce winner of playground equipment competition this weekend

The winner of Wicksteed Park’s ‘Playground Design Competition’ will be announced at midday on Saturday (July 29) at a special ceremony.

Youngsters aged 11 or under were invited to create their own playground equipment for the Kettering theme park with the winning design then being manufactured by Wicksteed Leisure Ltd and installed in the playground for everyone to enjoy.

The judging panel said they were hugely impressed by the high standards of the entries and, after much deliberation, have shortlisted Mia Opoku Agyeman, Veritie Marks, Ava Mae Cox, and Cleo Berry and Amani Chirwa, who did a joint entry, as finalists.

The shortlisted designs for the Wicksteed Park competition

The mayor will be joined by Cllr Helen Howell, chairman of the Wicksteed Charitable Trust Oliver Wicksteed, former trustee Linden Groves and managing director of Wicksteed Leisure Katherine Perkins at the event which will take place in the Terrace Suite.

Connor McIntyre, Wicksteed Park’s community and heritage co-ordinator, said: “We were overwhelmed with the number of entries received for the competition and delighted with the imagination and ingenuity of the designs.

“The Wicksteed name is synonymous with innovative playground and theme park design and it’s so gratifying to see the enthusiasm of young people to continue that great tradition for modern audiences."

