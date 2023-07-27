News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Wicksteed Park to announce winner of playground equipment competition this weekend

The judging panel said they were hugely impressed by the high standards of the entries
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 12:24 BST

The winner of Wicksteed Park’s ‘Playground Design Competition’ will be announced at midday on Saturday (July 29) at a special ceremony.

Youngsters aged 11 or under were invited to create their own playground equipment for the Kettering theme park with the winning design then being manufactured by Wicksteed Leisure Ltd and installed in the playground for everyone to enjoy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The judging panel said they were hugely impressed by the high standards of the entries and, after much deliberation, have shortlisted Mia Opoku Agyeman, Veritie Marks, Ava Mae Cox, and Cleo Berry and Amani Chirwa, who did a joint entry, as finalists.

The shortlisted designs for the Wicksteed Park competitionThe shortlisted designs for the Wicksteed Park competition
The shortlisted designs for the Wicksteed Park competition
Most Popular

The mayor will be joined by Cllr Helen Howell, chairman of the Wicksteed Charitable Trust Oliver Wicksteed, former trustee Linden Groves and managing director of Wicksteed Leisure Katherine Perkins at the event which will take place in the Terrace Suite.

Connor McIntyre, Wicksteed Park’s community and heritage co-ordinator, said: “We were overwhelmed with the number of entries received for the competition and delighted with the imagination and ingenuity of the designs.

“The Wicksteed name is synonymous with innovative playground and theme park design and it’s so gratifying to see the enthusiasm of young people to continue that great tradition for modern audiences."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All four finalists will receive awards at the event and a free day out at the park, while the winner will also get to see their design turned into reality ahead of an official unveiling.

Related topics:YoungstersWicksteed ParkKettering