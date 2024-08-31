Wicksteed Park railway's 20 millionth passenger Caitlin wins 'golden ticket' and free train rides for life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 12-year-old schoolgirl and lifelong fan of Wicksteed Park has become the lucky 20-millionth passenger, picking up a special golden ticket and free rides for life.

Caitlin Hills has been visiting the Kettering theme park since she was born and is the fourth generation of her Cambridge-based family to enjoy the famous destination.

Her bi-annual visit was made extra special as she made the pilgrimage to the narrow gauge railway with her mum Lucy, gran Diane and five-year-old sister Olivia she was presented with a golden pass by none other than Wicky Bear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overwhelmed by the win, Caitlin was cheered by her fellow passengers as they watched her accept her prize and go for a celebratory ride in an special reserved carriage.

She said: “I’m so excited and happy. I’m overwhelmed. I feel like Charlie Bucket but it’s better than a chocolate factory!"

Sharing her happiness was mum Lucy, who came with her family to the park when she was a child.

She said: “It’s amazing and very unexpected. We come on the train every time we come and bring a picnic – it’s a family tradition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The railway was the idea of park founder Charles Wicksteed, with the 2km track circling the lake and passing through the picturesque meadows.

Sadly Mr Wicksteed died before its opening at Whitsun in 1931 and the popular attraction now carries more than 200,000 passengers a year around the park.

Caitlin’s golden ticket entitles her to free travel on the railway for life.

She said: “If I have children I will bring them on the train.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wicksteed Park director Kelly Richardson said: “The railway has been an iconic part of the park for generations and is becoming ever more popular with adults and children alike.

“To this day the park holds true to Charles Wicksteed’s ethos of inspiring young people to make the most of its amazing green spaces and enjoy play as part of a fit and healthy lifestyle.

“The railway, which runs through the heart of the park, is the perfect demonstration of that.

The 2 ft (610 mm) narrow-gauge railway, supported by the Friends of the Wicksteed Park Railway, followed on from the success of Charles Wicksteeds’ early rides and attractions.