Wicksteed Park Halloween plans a thrill-seekers dream as it opens its gates for a night-time experience

Kettering's Wicksteed Park will be transformed into a thrill-seekers delight as the attraction opens after dark to welcome guests to their hair-raising and hellish Halloween spooktacular.

There will be screams a-plenty at Nightmare Nights on the rides in the park's Danger (Thrill) Zone - Rocky Horror Falls and the Goulish Galaxy Invaders, and Dinosaur Death Valley and the Demonic Ddgems.

And worst of all will be the live actors providing jump scares for the unwary riders as they sit on the rides - hiding in the dark - ready to terrify customers.

Rachel James, head of sales and marketing, said: “We wanted to do something for older children and adults this Halloween and our unique combination of a scare attraction and riding our attractions in the dark will provide a memorable night out.”

Entry is for people 14 years old and above. No-one will under 14 will be allowed into the zone

Tickets are £15 for the evening's entertainment that run nightly from 6pm on Saturday, October 23 to Halloween night itself - Sunday, October 31.