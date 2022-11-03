A three-year-old girl who splattered herself from head to toe in mud has been crowned as this year’s World Puddle Jumping Champion.

Luna Rudd, from Kingsthorpe Village in Northampton, made a splash with judges at Wicksteed Park’s 10th annual championships after submitting a video taken on a family walk.

She impressed with her enthusiasm, splash distance and the amount of mud on her – after ending up absolutely covered in it.

As well as winning the title Luna took home the first place prize of a £250 top-to-toe waterproof outfit from event sponsors PO.P kidswear.

Her mum Zoe said: “This is the first year she has entered but Luna just loves puddles.

"We went on a four-mile walk around a nature reserve close to our home and when she saw a big puddle she just had to jump in it.

“She ended up absolutely plastered in mud and water but she had a great time.”

Luna finished ahead of five-year-old Oliver Hart from Barton Seagrave, who finished second, and third-placed Emilie Chambers, four, from Ely in Cambridgeshire.

Judges also gave a special achievement award to 18-year-old Nicole Quiram who submitted a video of herself doing forward rolls in puddles and streams near her home in Richmond, Virginia, USA.

Competitors were asked to submit videos of themselves jumping in puddles they’d made or found themselves. They were also invited to use any naturally-formed puddles they found while walking around the Kettering park.

Judges gave scores based on the height of the jump, enthusiasm, distance of splash and stickability – the amount of mud which clings to each competitor.

Wicksteed Park head of sales and marketing Megan Wright said: “We have been astounded by the number of superb entries we have received this year and clearly people have been having great fun, which is what the competition is all about.

“Luna’s entry really caught the judges’ attention and if she carries on jumping in puddles like that she will definitely put her prize to good use!”