Visitors of Wicksteed Park will be able to step back in time with new telescopes that show and tell the history of the Kettering grounds.

They’ve installed seven speaking spyglasses across the area, which show a glimpse of the park’s past with old pictures through the lenses.

Pressing a button on the brightly coloured scope will share some history through the voice of the theme park’s founder, Charles Wicksteed, or his daughter, Hilda Wicksteed.

One of the telescopes in Wicksteed Park

As a part of Wicksteed Park’s @Play project, the talking telescopes come from the £50,000 investment by the National Lottery Heritage Fund back in 2006.