Wicksteed at War picture special

Thousands flocked to Wicksteed Park at the weekend as a popular military history event returned for the first time since 2018.

Wicksteed at War is usually held annually at the Kettering park, but the 2019 event was put on hold due to events commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy and last year it was cancelled due to Covid.

On Saturday and Sunday it returned with a weekend full of nostalgia and fun, including hundreds of battle re-enactors and vehicles on the show grounds as well as a a Spitfire on display.

​Photographer Andrew Carpenter was there on Saturday morning to capture the action.

