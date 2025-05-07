Why police on foot and in helicopter were seen near Kettering village last night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An air and land search started yesterday afternoon after an 82-year-old man went missing from Broughton has been called off after he was found ‘safe’.

On Tuesday (May 6) a search began for missing man Roy after he was last seen at 3.15pm.

At dusk, officers with torches were seen scouring fields around the village between Broughton and Great Cransley with support from the police helicopter.

Residents living in the Broughton area were asked to look out for the man.

Northants Police /National World

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “We are happy to report that Roy has now been found safe.”

