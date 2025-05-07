Why police on foot and in helicopter were seen near Kettering village last night
On Tuesday (May 6) a search began for missing man Roy after he was last seen at 3.15pm.
At dusk, officers with torches were seen scouring fields around the village between Broughton and Great Cransley with support from the police helicopter.
Residents living in the Broughton area were asked to look out for the man.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “We are happy to report that Roy has now been found safe.”
