Why police on foot and in helicopter were seen near Kettering village last night

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 7th May 2025, 12:56 BST
An air and land search started yesterday afternoon after an 82-year-old man went missing from Broughton has been called off after he was found ‘safe’.

On Tuesday (May 6) a search began for missing man Roy after he was last seen at 3.15pm.

At dusk, officers with torches were seen scouring fields around the village between Broughton and Great Cransley with support from the police helicopter.

Residents living in the Broughton area were asked to look out for the man.

Northants Police /National WorldNorthants Police /National World
Northants Police /National World

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “We are happy to report that Roy has now been found safe.”

Advice from Northamptonshire Police if someone is missing says:

“If the missing person is in immediate danger, is a young child or vulnerable to harm, call 999 now.

“If you have a hearing or speech impairment, use our textphone service 18000 or text us on 999 if you’ve pre-registered with the emergencySMS service.

“If you don’t think they are in immediate danger you can call 101.

“If you are worried about someone's safety, do not hesitate to tell us. It is not wasting police time to report someone missing. We are here to protect you and your loved ones.”

Go to https://www.northants.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/missing-person/missing-persons/what-to-do-when-someone-goes-missing/

