News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Why is there a pontoon in Corby Boating Lake?

Anglian Water are on site
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 13:48 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 13:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A temporary pontoon has been built across Corby Boating Lake to allow workers to access underground pipework.

The large structure has been put in place at the popular local beauty spot, leading to fears that nearby sewerage leaks during recent storms had spilled over into the lake – which is home to a large range of trees and wildlife.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Anglian Water, which manages water quality at the council-owned lake, say that the pontoon is needed to allow its workers to onto the island, where the access point for underwater infrastructure is located.

Most Popular
The pontoon today at Corby Boating Lake. Image courtesy of Christine StaffordThe pontoon today at Corby Boating Lake. Image courtesy of Christine Stafford
The pontoon today at Corby Boating Lake. Image courtesy of Christine Stafford

A spokeswoman said this afternoon (Tuesday, January 23) that debris had become caught up in the pipework that runs underneath the lake and needed to be freed.

She added: “There are currently no issues with the water quality relating to these ongoing works – they have just fenced the area off to create a safe working space for our teams and members of the public.”

Related topics:Anglian Water