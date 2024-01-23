Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A temporary pontoon has been built across Corby Boating Lake to allow workers to access underground pipework.

The large structure has been put in place at the popular local beauty spot, leading to fears that nearby sewerage leaks during recent storms had spilled over into the lake – which is home to a large range of trees and wildlife.

But Anglian Water, which manages water quality at the council-owned lake, say that the pontoon is needed to allow its workers to onto the island, where the access point for underwater infrastructure is located.

The pontoon today at Corby Boating Lake. Image courtesy of Christine Stafford

A spokeswoman said this afternoon (Tuesday, January 23) that debris had become caught up in the pipework that runs underneath the lake and needed to be freed.