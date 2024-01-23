Why is there a pontoon in Corby Boating Lake?
and live on Freeview channel 276
A temporary pontoon has been built across Corby Boating Lake to allow workers to access underground pipework.
The large structure has been put in place at the popular local beauty spot, leading to fears that nearby sewerage leaks during recent storms had spilled over into the lake – which is home to a large range of trees and wildlife.
But Anglian Water, which manages water quality at the council-owned lake, say that the pontoon is needed to allow its workers to onto the island, where the access point for underwater infrastructure is located.
A spokeswoman said this afternoon (Tuesday, January 23) that debris had become caught up in the pipework that runs underneath the lake and needed to be freed.
She added: “There are currently no issues with the water quality relating to these ongoing works – they have just fenced the area off to create a safe working space for our teams and members of the public.”