Why are there so many roadworks in Corby and when will they all end?

It seems like Corby’s been gridlocked for months.

Roadworks going on across the entire town have meant that getting around Corby in recent months has been tricky at the best of times, and worse during the town’s rush hours when there’s been significant disruption.

The recent works has led to major frustrations for motorists – bubbling over at times when drivers refuse to merge in turn at lane closures.

Here’s our guide to all the current major roadworks and their end dates.

It's been total gridlock in Corby for months. When are the town's roadworks due to end? Image: NW

Weldon Road / Bangrave Road roundabout

Weldon Road is totally closed between the Lloyds Road roundabout at Corby and the Bangrave Road roundabout at Weldon. Although businesses are able to use the road, it is not open to through traffic. A total closure is in place until August 24 but there will be contraflows and temporary closures until November 21 causing severe disruption. The purpose of the works is to create a new entrance to Tata steel from the westbound carriageway of Weldon Road and to upgrade the Bangrave Road roundabout to mitigate for the heavier traffic. A diversion is in place along Geddington Road and the A43 Stamford Road. The works are being carried out and paid for by developer GLP as a condition of their planning permission for Magna Park at Cowthick Plantation.

Lloyds Road

At the same time as the Weldon Road works, there is ongoing work to upgrade the roundabout at Lloyds Road / Geddington Road. Every entrance on to the roundabout will now have three lanes, rather than two. This work is also being carried out by GLP and is due to end in November.

Princewood Road

Although businesses have access to their frontages, Princewood Road is closed to through traffic until August 29. There’s work going on to bring the former UK Greetings building back into use and Ventry UK are in charge of utility connection works there. A diversion is in place along Gretton Brook Road.

A6003 / A4300 / A43 roundabout at Barford Bridge

Work is going ahead to add third exit lanes on all routes heading into the Barford Bridge roundabout -the southbound carriageway of the A6003, the northbound carriageway of the A43 and southbound A43 Corby Link Road. Lane closures on the northbound A43 and the southbound A6003 are causing long tailbacks at busy times all the way to Kettering. The works are again part of the planning conditions of the Magna Park development in Corby. They are due to end on October 8.

Oakley Road / Westcott Way

The Oakley Road works are part of the Corby Cycleway that is being paid for by the Government’s Towns Fund. Work’s been going on for more than a year but has been delayed several times. The latest finish date available is August 29. The entire carriageway has been resurfaced as part of the plan and earlier this week, top dressing was taking place on pathways. Here’s hoping the end’s in sight.

Rockingham Road

A repeated bust water main at Corby Shire Lodge Cemetery has meant the imposition of temporary traffic lights by Anglian Water multiple times during the past few months (and years..). The most recent restrictions are now lifted but it’s only a matter of time..