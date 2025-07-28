WHSmith name rebranded to TGJones for Corby Willow Place shoppers

By Alison Bagley
Published 28th Jul 2025, 10:27 BST
Town centre stalwart WHSmith will no longer be seen in Corby town centre after being rebranded to TGJones.

Known for its stationery, magazines, books and other newsagent goods, the WHSmith name has been replaced in high streets across the UK, including Willow Place.

In June 2025, WHSmith sold the business to Modella Capital, the owner of Hobbycraft but excludes travel division shops at airports and train stations.

The sale includes 480 stores and 5,000 staff, and is part of WHSmith’s larger strategy to shift focus to the travel division, a key part of the company's sales and profits.

WHSmith has a new name /TG Jones/Chris Jones Google Maps

A spokesman for TGJones said: “We’re pleased to confirm that the WHSmith store on Unit 14 Willow Place, Corby has been rebranded to TGJones.

“Customers can expect to find the same great range of products, deals and services, and a warm welcome from our friendly team.

Jacqueline Pointon, Cluster Manager said: “Seeing the new storefront being installed and putting on our TGJones uniforms for the first time has been a great moment.

"There’s a real sense of pride among the whole team. We’re excited for what’s ahead, and ready to grow with the new brand and offer our customers an even better experience as TGJones.”

