Who's been sentenced featuring Rothwell, HMP Five Wells, Corby, Kettering, Desborough, Wellingborough, Barnwell, Peterborough, Rushden, and Middlesbrough

The latest sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Lewis McKimmie

Welbeck Court, Corby. Age 28.

On 07/06/25 at The Phoenix car park, drove a mechanically propelled vehicle in a public place, without due care and attention; drove without insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £500, costs of £85 and a £200 surcharge.

Toby Ginns

Well Lane, Rothwell. Age 29.

On 22/07/25 at Rothwell, without lawful excuse, damaged a Volkswagen Tiguan.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, to pay £700 in compensation.

Martyn Panter

Coplands Road, Desborough. Age 38.

On 22/11/24 having been required by the Chief Officer of Police for Northamptonshire Police, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a BMW 1 Series alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Plea: No plea entered. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £700, costs of £130.

Cameron Hughes

Beanfield Avenue, Corby. Age 29.

On 16/07/25 at Next, Corby, stole perfume and clothing to the value £445; on 14/07/25 at Next, Corby, stole perfume to the value of £312; on 09/07/25 at Next, Corby, stole underwear to the value of £460.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 24 weeks. To pay compensation of £1,217.

Kason Lawrence

Farnborough Close, Corby. Age 18.

On 01/02/25 at Wellingborough, without lawful excuse, criminally damaged three vehicles; on 01/02/25 assaulted two women.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 30 rehabilitation activity days. To pay compensation of £365.

Joseph Bence

Masefield Road, Kettering. Age 31.

On 07/05/25 at Hallwood Road, Kettering, was in charge of a mechanically propelled vehicle whilst unfit to drive through drugs; was in possession of a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days. Fined £280, costs of £85. Driving licence endorsed with ten penalty points.

Brinton Revill

St Christopher’s Close, Kettering. Age 40.

On 17/07/25 at Kettering, without reasonable excuse, had an open vessel of alcohol which he was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made by Northampton Magistrates Court on 12/06/18.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40, surcharge of £16.

Paul Barker

Goldcrest Way, Hampton Vale, Peterborough. Age 56.

On 23/11/24 drove a Tesla on the A605 at Barnwell, a single carriageway road, at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 60 miles per hour. The speed recorded was 87 miles per hour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £400. Driving licence endorsed with five penalty points. To pay £130 costs and a £160 surcharge.

Charlie McMinn

Duke Street, Kettering. Age 25.

On 16/02/25 at Alexandra Street, Kettering, drove a white Ford Transit van when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood namely 3.8 mg per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; used a white Ford Transit van when its nearside and offside brake lights were defective, when the front offside and nearside tyres were below the legal limit of 1.6mm and the nearside and offside wing mirror covers were missing, exposing sharp metal; was in possession of a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 10 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work, fined £40. Disqualified from driving for 40 months. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Jonathan Swailes

Chipchase Road, Middlesbrough. Age 32.

Between 10/01/15 and 20/05/21 at Rushden was in possession of 26 prohibited images of a child; between 10/01/2015 and 20/05/2021 a made a category A image and a category B image of a child.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 40 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work. Sexual harm prevention order made. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Mason Walsh

Windmill Road, Rushden. Age 20.

On 10/07/25 at Kettering, without reasonable excuse, had the application Snapchat on his mobile phone, which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual risk order made by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 25/03/2025; was in possession of a quantity of cocaine; on 07/07/25 at Kettering had contact and communication with two children under the age of 18 without the express approval of social services, the written consent of the parent and approval by a representative of the Chief Constable; lived at an address with a female under the age of 18 present; failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of the sex offenders’ register.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days and 300 hours of unpaid work.Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Gary Power

Epsom Walk, Corby. Age 37.

On 01/08/24 at Corby damaged glasses to the value of £160; assaulted a woman by beating her; assaulted a man and a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 15 rehabilitation activity days. To pay compensation of £560.

Leo Chapman

Coronation Avenue, Rothwell. Age 30.

On 05/02/25 at Rothwell, assaulted a police officer.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £100, compensation of £25, costs of £85.

Nathan Picton

Scott Road, Kettering. Age 46.

On 25/07/25 at School Lane, Kettering, drove a Volkswagen Golf while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £1,466. Driving licence endorsed with six points.Costs of £85 and a £586 surcharge.

Tanya Eades

Westfield Avenue, Rushdem. Age 37.

On 26/07/25 at Tennyson Road, Rushden, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 118 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 28 months. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Owen Moore

HMP Isle of Wight. Age 48.

On 27/01/25 at HMP Five Wells assaulted a prisoner by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. 14 weeks in prison. Costs of £85.