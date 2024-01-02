White Mills Marina in Earls Barton signs up as part of new visitor mooring scheme
Five independent family-run marinas are joining forces in 2024 to offer inland waterway boaters the opportunity to enjoy a new discounted visitor mooring scheme – Cruise Moor.
The Cruise Moor scheme, which will be launched in February at Boatlife in Brimingham, sees Aqueduct Marina, Droitwich Spa Marina, Dunchurch Pools Marina, Overwater Marina and Northamptonshire's White Mills Marina collaborate to provide moorers with the unique opportunity of staying on each of the
marinas on a visitor mooring for up to two weeks with a 20 per cent discount.
It is hoped the new initiative will not only encourage more boaters to explore the UK’s waterways network but enable them to enjoy the facilities and personal service offered by the ‘fabulous five’ independent marinas.
Boaters can find out how to qualify for a Cruise Moor card from one of the participating marinas and then plan their cruising season in the knowledge that they can enjoy the facilities of another independent marina with a 20 per cent reduction in visitor mooring fees.
Debbie Skinner of White Mills Marina in Earls Barton said: “All of the five marinas involved in Cruise Moor share the same aspirations of encouraging boaters to get out and about and explore the miles and miles of the beautiful waterways network.
"As family-run marinas we work incredibly hard to be the best in the business and go the extra mile to provide excellent customer service.
"It is a terrific scheme and a wonderful opportunity for us all to showcase our marinas to each other’s moorers, we are all looking forward to watching it develop over the coming months.”