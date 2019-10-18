Which Kettering and East Northants venues made AA Restaurant Guide?

Five restaurants in the north of the county feature in a food lover's guide to the best cuisine in Britain.

The AA has unveiled The Restaurant Guide 2020, containing more than 2,000 restaurants currently awarded rosettes for culinary excellence by the AA’s professional inspectors.

Ten eateries in Northamptonshire are included with five from the borough of Kettering and East Northamptonshire.

They are Barton Hall Hotel in Barton Seagrave (two rosettes), Kettering Park Hotel (one rosette), The Queens Head Inn in Nassington (one rosette) and The Talbot in Oundle (one rosette).

Our area's highest-rated restaurant is Rushton Hall - the home of a former Gunpowder Plot conspirator - which has a prestigious three rosette rating.

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Media, said: “We are pleased to see the hospitality industry going from strength to strength, with more than 140 new dining destinations being added to The Restaurant Guide 2020.

"The establishments in this year’s guide demonstrate the high quality of culinary experiences across the country, offering delicious food and impeccable service.”

Also featured in the guide are Hibiscus Fine Dining and The Hopping Hare in Northampton.