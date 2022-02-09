Where's the money gone? The firm behind Wicksteed gig mess - and how it unfolded

Thousands of people have been left out of pocket after M&B Promotions and Simple Ticketing Ltd went bust - but where's the money gone?

The announcement of their collapse yesterday meant shows up and down the country were cancelled, including several gigs at Kettering's Wicksteed Park.

County residents had shelled out in good faith for top comedy shows and music events, with Craig David and hometown hero James Acaster among those who organisers originally promised would perform.

When comedians pulled out, events were postponed and ticket holders were denied refunds or simply ignored, many felt yesterday's announcement was inevitable. Many face an anxious wait to find out whether they will be refunded.

But Wicksteed Park says it hadn't been paid for any of the shows - so who has your money?

M&B Promotions and Simple Ticketing Ltd were both incorporated in March 2019, with Melissa Austin their sole director.

She resigned from both as director in May 2021 and was replaced by Coventry-based administrator Pamela Murray.

M&B Promotions' next accounts are due on February 28, according to Companies House.

The last published accounts, showing the balance sheet as of May 31, 2020, showed it had assets of £41,353.

Prior to being a director of the Wicksteed show promoters Ms Austin was director of a firm called Christmas Party Nights Coventry Ltd.

She resigned from that firm in September 2020 with a Michael Nelmes taking over.

He is also director at Rialto Reborn Ltd, whose correspondence address is the Rialto building in Coventry, which also hosted M&B Promotions shows. The Rialto reopened in May 2021 after a £1m refurbishment.

Quoted in a press release about the £1m refurb, as the Rialto's head of programming, was James Penny. James Penny was also quoted as being from M&B Promotions in press releases about the Wicksteed Park gigs.

James Penny is a Coventry-based DJ. When we called him yesterday his father answered the phone and said James had previously worked for M&B Promotions.

A former director of Rialto Reborn is Daniel Nelmes. He has links to a number of dissolved entertainment companies, including Showtime Promotions Ltd, which have the same registered address as M&B Promotions - Unit 5, Mercia Business Village, Torwood Close, Coventry, CV4 8HX, a virtual office.

That address is the home of Cromwell & Co Insolvency Practitioners.

Another firm which shares the Moseley Avenue address of the Rialto is BDMN Holdings Ltd, who were formerly known as Rialto Plaza Ltd. Their sole director is Melissa Louise Austin.

After yesterday's announcement the Northants Telegraph contacted both Easy Ticketing and M&B Promotions, which had previously ignored us, with a series of questions.

We wanted to know how many tickets had been sold for events at Wicksteed Park and where the money had gone. We also wanted to know when the decision was made to cancel the gigs and whether refunds were deliberately withheld from ticket holders, knowing the events would not go ahead. We also asked what overheads had been paid out ahead of the shows in a bid to understand how the firm could cease trading when events hadn't been held and venues hadn't been paid. We also wanted to know whether they would ensure that ticket holders who said they had been 'timed out' from getting a refund would still be able to get one.

We received two automated messages. One from M&B said they had entered liquidation. Another from Easy Ticketing was blank.

How did the mess unfold? Here's a timeline:

March 2019 - M&B Promotions and Simple Ticketing Ltd incorporated

June 2020 - Wicksteed Park Ltd, which runs Wicksteed Park's leisure facilities, falls into administration. A huge appeal to help raise funds and save it.

July 4, 2020 - M&B Promotions signs an exclusive deal to produce a series of live entertainment events at Wicksteed Park, a deal which will also help the park financially. The company promises to create the Wicksteed Open Air Theatre with between 10 and 15 outdoors shows per year from 2021. It already books shows for Wicksteed Park's indoor venue at the pavilion and has Martin Kemp, Russell Kane and Jason Manford lined up for next year.

July 2020 - Comedy in the Park announced as the first huge event, featuring James Acaster. Tickets are sold by Easy Ticketing, Simple Ticketing Ltd's trading name, and demand for the event crashes the website.

November 20, 2020 - A huge 80s in the Park gig, featuring Billy Ocean and Bananarama, is announced for 2021.

March 4, 2021 - Craig David gig is announced.

March 8, 2021 - UB40 gig is announced.

May 14, 2021 - McFly gig is announced.

Also on May 14, 2021 - Melissa Austin resigns as director of M&B Promotions and Simple Ticketing Ltd. Pamela Murray is appointed as director of both firms on same day.

June 2, 2021 - Comedy in the Park is postponed to 2022. Organisers say it's because the Government didn't back Covid-specific cancellation insurance for live events. They say tickets will be rolled over.

July 2021 - There's anger as Craig David, McFly and UB40 gigs are also postponed, despite being scheduled for after the planned end of Covid restrictions. Some say they can't get a refund despite being unable to get to the rescheduled date. Easy Ticketing says that its Ts&Cs prevent refunds for rescheduled gigs.

August 20, 2021 - Comedians Russell Kane, Judi Love, Rob Beckett and Dara O Briain announce they will not take part in next year's Comedy in the Park gigs around the country. Love and Beckett were due to appear in Kettering. There are concerns that people are not being refunded.

August 20, 2021 - More top comics distance themselves, with Al Murray and Tom Davis saying they haven't been booked for the rescheduled date. It leaves just Acaster and John Bishop on the line-up.

August 27, 2021 - There's still no confirmation of the comedy line-up and people are still unable to get refunds for the music gigs. Wicksteed Open Air Theatre bosses apologise for the shambles and say ticketing has been moved from Easy Ticketing to Gigantic, which would offer refunds for rescheduled shows.

September 1, 2021 - We reveal James Acaster has not been booked for the rescheduled Comedy in the Park gig. Ticket holders were not told.

January 10, 2022. Furious ticketholders who had planned to go to events at Wicksteed Park say they just want their money back. They have been unable to get a response from show organisers. The Northants Telegraph is also blanked.

February 7, 2022 - The Jason Manford gig is called off. The comedian says promoters failed to pick up the phone.