Where traffic enforcement cameras could be used as North Northamptonshire Council looks to fine law-breaking drivers

Drivers flouting the laws at junctions in our towns could soon be fined by North Northants Council (NNC) following a change in legislation.

People are being asked for their views on a proposal for NNC to be able to enforce traffic offences involving moving vehicles to ‘free up’ police.

The Department for Transport has changed legislation to enable councils to apply for the powers to enforce against moving traffic contraventions, which are currently held by the police.

St Mary's Road and London Road junction in Kettering

NNC wants to be amongst the first local authorities outside London with powers to enforce moving traffic offences so ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras can be used to catch offenders and send out fines.

Cllr Graham Lawman (Con), NNC’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “We have always been able to set many of the traffic regulations locally, but now we are able to use our local knowledge to direct enforcement where it is most needed; at the same time freeing up police resources.

“Quite often, significant congestion in our towns and elsewhere can be caused by what might seem like a minor offence, but, as we all know, it can have a major impact on road safety, journey times and air pollution.

“As the authority with responsibility for highways, acquiring these powers will give us the flexibility to enforce where we know it will make the biggest difference – freeing up junctions and making life better where HGVs ignore weight restrictions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowling Green Road and London Road junction in Kettering

A consultation will seek views on offences including:

- ignoring no entry or no turning signs

- entering yellow box junctions with no clear exit

Advertisement Hide Ad

- stopping on school ‘keep clear’ markings

Newton Road, Rectory Road, Park Road junction, Rushden

- driving where and when motor vehicles are prohibited, including heavy goods vehicles

- driving the wrong way up one-way streets or driving on routes for buses and taxis only

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new enforcement powers would apply across north Northamptonshire and add to the powers the council already has to address dangerous or illegal parking and bus lane contravention.

If the proposal goes ahead, NNC has identified specific sites they think the powers would be of ‘benefit’ – yellow box junctions that get repeatedly blocked causing tailbacks and delays.

Church Street , High Street junction Rushden

NNC has said four junctions are of particular concern:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering – London Road/St Mary’s Road

Kettering – London Road/Bowling Green Road

Rushden – High Street/Church Street

Rushden – Newton Road/Rectory Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jason Smithers (Con), leader of NNC, said: “A free-moving highways network is important in so many ways and being able to facilitate this ambition makes sense. We need to manage the road network effectively to ensure we maximise safety and efficiency.”

The consultation, which will will close at midnight on Sunday, December 18, is now open and people are invited to have their say online at: https://northnorthants.citizenspace.com/highways/moving-traffic-offences.

After the consultation, the council will use information gathered in the consultation to inform an application to the Department for Transport.

Before a decision is made the council would also need the proposals to be approved by its executive.

Advertisement Hide Ad