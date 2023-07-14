News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Where on earth are all the baskets at Corby Asda?

Shoppers have been having to scour the shop for stray baskets
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 16th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read
There's a lack of baskets at Corby Asda. Images: NationalWorldThere's a lack of baskets at Corby Asda. Images: NationalWorld
There's a lack of baskets at Corby Asda. Images: NationalWorld

Shopping basket thieves have left Corby Asda customers ‘searching high and low’ for something to carry their items in.

Our reporters noticed that there had been no baskets available for weeks at the Phoenix Parkway store and were unable to find a single basket earlier this week – despite a search around the whole store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other shoppers had also complained on social media, with one said she’d had to carry her shopping in a plant-pot.

Staff told our reporters that the baskets had been stolen by punters when bags for life ran out.

Most Popular

And it seems the shortage is a national one, with shops in Dorset reporting a similar issue, as well as in Oxford.

Lots of readers got in touch to tell us they had also noticed the issue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stephen Barnes from Corby said: “Tell me about it! Been like that for weeks and it's a nightmare.”

Corinne McArthur said: “I went to get one of the little trolleys instead but you need a pound and there are hardly any of them either. I had to use a full-size trolley to get about six things. I just wanted to nip in.”

Dan Pickard said: “I asked the staff the very same question after hunting high and low for one last week. I got a shrug of the shoulders and the staff member just walked off.”

The Northants Telegraph has learned that customers have been regularly stealing the baskets and that new ones are making their way on to the shop floor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An Asda spokesman said: “Our Corby store recently received a delivery of new baskets for customers who would like to use one whilst shopping in our store. We ask that customers please return their shopping baskets when they finish using them."

Related topics:CorbyOxfordDorset