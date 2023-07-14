There's a lack of baskets at Corby Asda. Images: NationalWorld

Shopping basket thieves have left Corby Asda customers ‘searching high and low’ for something to carry their items in.

Our reporters noticed that there had been no baskets available for weeks at the Phoenix Parkway store and were unable to find a single basket earlier this week – despite a search around the whole store.

Other shoppers had also complained on social media, with one said she’d had to carry her shopping in a plant-pot.

Staff told our reporters that the baskets had been stolen by punters when bags for life ran out.

And it seems the shortage is a national one, with shops in Dorset reporting a similar issue, as well as in Oxford.

Lots of readers got in touch to tell us they had also noticed the issue.

Stephen Barnes from Corby said: “Tell me about it! Been like that for weeks and it's a nightmare.”

Corinne McArthur said: “I went to get one of the little trolleys instead but you need a pound and there are hardly any of them either. I had to use a full-size trolley to get about six things. I just wanted to nip in.”

Dan Pickard said: “I asked the staff the very same question after hunting high and low for one last week. I got a shrug of the shoulders and the staff member just walked off.”

The Northants Telegraph has learned that customers have been regularly stealing the baskets and that new ones are making their way on to the shop floor.

