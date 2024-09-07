Where in Northamptonshire to watch Men's Tour of Britain cycle race today - and how to avoid road closures

Fans of cycling will be able to watch elite athletes including two Olympic gold medallists as they tackle a 91-mile course through the county starting and finishing in Northampton today (Saturday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Competing in the Men's Tour of Britain are Team GB Olympic gold medallist Tom Pidcock and Belgian Olympic double gold medallist Remco Evenepoel, fresh from their podium-topping success at Paris 2024.

In total 18 teams, including six that participated in this summer’s Tour de France, from 12 countries will line-up for a field of 108 riders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The penultimate stage of the 2024 international cycling race will start from the University of Northampton at 11am and is due to finish at the Guildhall at around 2.45pm.

The Tour of Britain takes place in Northamptonshire/ Photo SWpix.com

North Northants residents can catch catch the action close to home as the tour passes through villages west of Kettering and Wellingborough as it skirts the West Northamptonshire boundary.

Rolling road closures will be in place across the west of the county including Northampton and Daventry and 30 villages over the weekend, to allow the peloton to pass through.

Roads will be closed as the race approaches and then re-opened when all competitors have passed – each road closure is expected to last for around 45 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spectators wanting to catch the action need be in place ahead of the riders to cheer them on.

The route of the Northamptonshire stage of the Tour of Britain 2024/The Tour of Britain

Expected road closures times:

University of Northampton (start) – Race time: 11am, road closure: 10.30am to 11.15am.

Nobottle – Expected race time: 11.18am, road closure: 10.48am to 11.33am.

Whilton Locks – Expected race time: 11.25am, road closure: 10.55am to 11.40am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newnham Hill – Expected race time: 11.36am, road closure: 11.06am to 11.51am.

Preston Capes – Expected race time: 11.47am, road closure: 11.17am to 12.02pm.

Blakesley – Expected race time: 11.57am, road closure: 11.27am to 12.12pm.

Helmdon – Expected race time: 12.15pm, road closure: 11.45am to 12.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thorpe Mandeville – Expected race time: 12.30pm, road closure: midday to 12.45pm.

Byfield – Expected race time: 12.47pm, road closure: 12.17pm to 1.02pm.

Hellidon – Expected race time: 12.57pm, road closure: 12.27pm to 1.12pm.

Welton – Expected race time: 1.16pm, road closure: 12.46pm to 1.31pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Haddon – Expected race time: 1.28pm, road closure: 12.58pm to 1.43pm.

Naseby – Expected race time: 1.42pm, road closure: 1.12pm to 1.57pm.

Harrington – Expected race time: 1.49pm, road closure: 1.13pm to 2.14pm.

Holcot – Expected race time: 2.20pm, road closure: 1.50pm to 2.35pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton Derngate – Expected race time: 2.44pm. Road closure: Closed all day.

The six stages of action-packed racing began on September 3, in the Scottish Borders followed by legs in the Tees Valley, South Yorkshire, and the East Midlands.

Tomorrow riders will complete the sixth and final stage in Suffolk (Sunday, September 8).

A map of the exact route, which will show exact streets that will be closed, can be found here.

Find out more about the race and the road closures here.

In Northampton, there will be a big screen broadcasting the action, as well as free activities throughout the day, at the University of Northampton Waterside campus.