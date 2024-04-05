Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drinkers in Northamptonshire who fancy a pint of lager down their local Wetherspoon pub may be surprised which town will provide the best bargain.

People who enjoy a swift one at their local can beat the cost of living crisis by shopping around for the cheapest pint – we’ve used popular brand Carling as a yardstick.

The result of the survey may disappoint some ‘Spoons lovers as we reveal the cheapest and which are the most expensive places to enjoy a pint of Carling.

Wetherspoon pubs in Northamptonshire

In Northamptonshire, the cheapest pint will cost a measly £2.63, and they are being nearly a pound less than the most expensive pint that comes in at £3.53.

Cheapest

The Red Well in Wellingborough, The Earl of Dalkeith in Kettering, The Railway Inn in Rushden and The Saracens Head Inn in Daventry all sell a pint of Carling for £2.63.

Most expensive

But 7.3 miles down the road from The Earl of Dalkeith in Corby, The Saxon Crown drinkers have to shell out 90p more for the beverage.

Both Corby Wetherspoon pubs – The Samuel Lloyd and The Saxon Crown - and The Cordwainer in Northampton sell their Carling for £3.53 a pint.

But it’s not all bad news for county drinkers. If you fancy a pitcher of Blue Lagoon, head to Daventry – the jug of drink will only set you back £5.85, a huge difference between Rushden, Wellingborough and Kettering prices. The same pitcher costs an eye-watering £2.56 more at £8.51. The same choice in Corby and Northampton is slightly less, only £8.40.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “Wetherspoon is very transparent that prices vary in pubs, even those in the same county.