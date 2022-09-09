A flag at half-mast at the council offices in Bowling Green Road, Kettering, following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Following yesterday’s death of Queen Elizabeth II, North Northamptonshire Council have now released details of where and how local people can pay tribute to the monarch.

From today (Friday, September 9), books of condolence will be opened in North Northamptonshire Council’s main office buildings. These will be available for everyone to pay their respects.

Where are books of condolence?

Books of condolence will be located at the following locations:

- Main Reception, The Cube, Corby

- Main Reception, Cedar Drive, Thrapston

- Swanspool House, Doddington Road, Wellingborough

- The Council Chamber, Bowling Green Road, Kettering

- Oundle Town Council office (organised by Oundle Town Council – with different opening hours to NNC offices)

Opening times are as follows:

Monday – Friday 8.30am to 6pm

Saturday 9am to 5pm

Sunday Opening hours to be confirmed

Please be aware that during peak periods there may be queues.

The book of condolence will be closed on the day after the Queen's funeral.

Once closed, the books of condolence will form part of North Northamptonshire Council's archive so that future generations are able to easily gain access to them and find out the way in which this important national event was marked.

Where can I place floral tributes?

People will be able to leave floral tributes to Her Majesty at designated sites across the North Northamptonshire area.

Kettering - Floral tributes may be laid on the grass in front of the flagpole on Bowling Green Road

Corby - Floral tributes may be laid on the lawned area on the lower level flower terrace closest to the bus shelter in George Street

Wellingborough - Floral tributes to be laid in front of the fountain - directly in front of Swanspool House at the junction of London Road and Doddington Road

Thrapston - Floral tributes to be laid by the flagpole at East Northants House, Cedar Drive

Oundle – Floral tributes to be laid in St Peter’s churchyard (organised by Oundle Town Council)