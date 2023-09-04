When is Deichmann opening in Corby? Everything you need to know about opening day and free shoes for the first people in the queue
The latest big signing to Corby’s high street has announced its opening date.
The Northants Telegraph revealed last week that the Deichmann store will throw open its doors this month, and now the opening date has been confirmed.
Europe’s largest shoe retailer is set to open its doors to its new store on Tuesday, September 26.
The 350m2 store is undergoing a £350k transformation at 13-15 Willow Place, the former Mothercare unit.
And on Saturday, September 30, the store will hold a grand opening event with a series of great special offers for Corby shoppers.
The firm, which has 130 UK shops, has announced that the Saturday event will feature:
- Free Shoes for the store’s first 25 customers (up to £25)
- Opening offers of up to 50 per cent off on a select range of shoes
- Limited edition bags for the first 500 customers
- A spin the wheel game with exclusive discounts and giveaways
The store opening will create 15 permanent jobs, including manager positions, shop floor and cashier roles.
The Corby store will have Deichmann’s customer friendly layout, with all the stock available on the shop floor so that customers can easily locate and try on the style and size of their choice without having to wait for assistance.
The company also frequently collaborates with cutting edge fashion designers and A-List stars.
Previous collaborations include British singers Rita Ora and Ellie Goulding, design duo, Nova Chiu, and Hollywood celebrity, Halle Berry have brought exclusive, stylish collections to its customers at accessible prices.
Deichmann also stocks a full range of men’s and children’s shoes, as well as unique and exclusive lines from brands such as adidas, Fila, Nike and Skechers. These come with a price promise, ensuring that customers are refunded the difference if they find an identical pair of branded shoes cheaper in any UK
high street or online retailer. There is also an extensive ‘comfort’ range for those looking to marry style with snugness.
Deichmann’s own brand shoes start at just £5.99, with real leather products starting at £29.99.
