When does the Wellingborough by-election poll close, where is the count, and what time is the result expected?
It’s been a long campaign sparked by the opening of a recall petition against Peter Bone MP last October.
And today, the Wellingborough by-election is finally upon us.
Voters can go to their local polling stations between 7am and 10pm today, with ID, in order to cast their vote for one of the eleven candidates who are:
Nick ‘The Flying Brick’ Delves – Monster Raving Loony Party
Ben Habib – Reform UK
Helen Harrison – Conservative Party
Gen Kitchen – Labour Party
Ankit Love Jknpp Jay Mala Post-Mortem – Independent
Alex Merola – Britain First
Will Morris – Green Party
Andre Pyne-Bailey – Independent
Ana Savage Gunn – Liberal Democrats
Marion Turner-Hawes – Independent
Kevin Watts – Independent
The polls are set to close at 10pm and the Northants Telegraph will be bringing you live coverage throughout the night until the result is in.
The ballot boxes will arrive at the count at about 10.30pm when verification will take place. About 90 staff will be counting the votes at Kettering Leisure Village. That’s the only venue deemed large enough for the count and its associated media circus.
It’s expected to be a close battle, and the result is due to come in around 4am. There’s every chance that it’ll be so close that it goes to a recount. If that happens, we probably still won’t have a result when you wake up tomorrow morning.
The acting returning officer Adele Wylie will be announcing the result from the stage, with media from around the country expected to be in attendance. We’ll bring you all the reaction into tomorrow morning.