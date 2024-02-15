When does the Wellingborough by-election poll close, where is the count, and what time is the result expected?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been a long campaign sparked by the opening of a recall petition against Peter Bone MP last October.

And today, the Wellingborough by-election is finally upon us.

Voters can go to their local polling stations between 7am and 10pm today, with ID, in order to cast their vote for one of the eleven candidates who are:

The Wellingborough by-election candidates. Image: Alison Bagley

Nick ‘The Flying Brick’ Delves – Monster Raving Loony Party

Ben Habib – Reform UK

Helen Harrison – Conservative Party

Gen Kitchen – Labour Party

Ankit Love Jknpp Jay Mala Post-Mortem – Independent

Alex Merola – Britain First

Will Morris – Green Party

Andre Pyne-Bailey – Independent

Ana Savage Gunn – Liberal Democrats

Kevin Watts – Independent

The polls are set to close at 10pm and the Northants Telegraph will be bringing you live coverage throughout the night until the result is in.

The ballot boxes will arrive at the count at about 10.30pm when verification will take place. About 90 staff will be counting the votes at Kettering Leisure Village. That’s the only venue deemed large enough for the count and its associated media circus.

It’s expected to be a close battle, and the result is due to come in around 4am. There’s every chance that it’ll be so close that it goes to a recount. If that happens, we probably still won’t have a result when you wake up tomorrow morning.

