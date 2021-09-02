When a Kettering boy met a Corby girl it was love - and 60 years on they are 'inseparable'

A couple who met at a Kettering night spot will celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary today (Thursday) with family and friends - but it could have been a different story for the pair.

Ian Gilham spotted the then 18-year-old Gwyneth Nicholas - his wife-to-be - at the Town Band Club in Kettering, but he didn't pluck up the courage to speak to her. She was with her sister and he let the opportunity slip away.

Luckily for then 21-year-old Ian, they bumped into each again, this time at a dance at the Central Hall in Kettering, and romance blossomed, leading to a marriage that has stood the test of time.

Ian and Gwyneth Gilham

Corby girl Gwyneth and Kettering lad Ian tied the knot at the St John the Baptist Church in Corby Old Village on September 2, 1961.

Granddaughter Zoe Piggottsaid: "When they met at the Central Hall their love story began and have been inseparable ever since. They are an inspiration to us all. They love nothing more than spending time with their family and friends. They have always been there for each other throughout the years - through good times and the bad."

Ian worked as a gas engineer for 40 years and retired aged 58.

Gwyneth raised their two children Lorraine, born in 1968 and Nicholas the following year, and then worked at Boots and afterwards at Don Millers as a cook.

The happy couple on their wedding day

In his spare time Ian, 83, played bowls for the Midland Band Club. Gwyneth, 80, is a member of the Salvation Army.

As well as children Lorraine and Nicholas they have son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Sharon and five grandchildren Zoe (and husband Dominic) Brittany, Drew, Connor and Kacie, great-grandson Rohan and another great-grandchild due in February 2022.

Zoe added: "They are well loved by everyone who knows them. From all of the family we thank them endlessly for showing us continued love and support and always being there for us. "They are an inspiration to us all. It's an amazing milestone of 60 wonderful years of marriage."