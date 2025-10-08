What's on at Stanwick Lakes this Christmas including Santa's Grotto, wreath making and festive afternoon teas

With a packed programme of events from festive lunches and creative workshops to sparkling trails and family adventures, there’s something for everyone.

From the magical Santa’s Grotto to the unforgettable lantern walk and Santa winter run, Stanwick Lakes has everything you need this Christmas.

And as well as the festive fun, Stanwick Lakes offers a great family day out where you can explore the pathways, hire bikes or let the kids burn off energy in the adventure playgrounds.

Scroll down for details on all the festive events and activities taking place at Stanwick Lakes this year, including:

Christmas wreath making on November 24 and November 26

Make your own Christmas wreath to adorn your front door or as a decoration this festive season.

Guided through using natural materials, learn the art of making a wreath from scratch and decorating with natural foliage and Christmas decorations.

This usually sells out quickly, so book now to avoid disappointment.

Booking required.

- November 24: https://stanwicklakes.org.uk/events/festive-wreath-making-workshop-24th-nov/

- November 26: https://stanwicklakes.org.uk/events/wreath-making-workshop/

Winter children’s trail from November 29

Families will once again be able to follow a fun seasonal trail around the site and everyone who completes it will receive a small festive prize.

No need to book, just turn up on the day and purchase in the visitor centre.

Lantern walk and lakeside carols on December 19 and December 20 from 5pm

Their bestselling event, year after year - a magical, lantern-lit walk around Solstice Lake followed by carols in the outdoor theatre.

All you need to do is wrap up warm and bring a torch, lantern or simply cover yourself in fairy lights.

Festive food and refreshments will be available to buy.

Booking required. Free parking with your ticket.

- Saturday: https://stanwicklakes.org.uk/events/lantern-walk-lakeside-carols-saturday/

- Sunday: https://stanwicklakes.org.uk/events/lantern-walk-lakeside-carols-sunday/

Christmas pottery from November 29

Drop into the visitor centre any time during half-term to paint your very own magical pottery creation.

No need to book, just turn up on the day and purchase in the visitor centre

