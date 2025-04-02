What's on at Santa Pod near Wellingborough during 2025 including supercars, dragsters and hypercars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans can look forward to two new additions to Santa Pod Raceway’s public event calendar for 2025.

The heavy brigade will be out in force at Truck Takeover on June 7 and 8 with trucks and lorries of all shapes, sizes, vintages and nationalities pounding the dragstrip.

Revv’d Up on June 14 brings a wealth of supercars and hypercars to howl up the Santa Pod quarter-mile and around the handling track, as well as gleaming on display in the paddock.

With Ferraris, Lamborghinis, McLarens and Porsches, Revv’d Up will be ‘influencer heaven’, and the chance for a close-up brush with the kind of machinery that most of us can only dream of.

There's plenty of events taking place at Santa Pod near Wellingborough this year

300mph top fuel dragsters and funny cars will loosen up at Easter weekend’s Festival of Power from April 18 to April 20 (but not Easter Monday) with jet cars also lighting up the show, before embarking on the FIA European Championship series, which starts and finishes at Santa Pod with The Main Event from May 23 to May 26 and the European Finals from September 4 to September 7.

But it’s not just about action on the dragstrip as music is part of the Santa Pod season, notably sharing the bill with the automotive programme at the summer’s two great festival weekends, Bug Jam from July 25 to July 27 and USC (Ultimate Street Car) from August 1 to August 3.

Music sets a swinging after-hours tone at many of the venue’s events, including during the season’s four historic drag race weekends, headed by Dragstalgia from June 27 to June 29.

While the dragstrip is the heart of Santa Pod, there is much more on offer at more than 60 events, including national and international championship drag races on two and four wheels, car-and-music-based festivals, modified and specialist car shows and family-focused events.

Truck Takeover

Public track days known as ‘Run What Ya Brungs’ are open to all-comers in possession of a driving licence and a midweek programme of ‘Drift What Ya Brungs’ runs throughout the year.

About 400,000 spectators a year visit Santa Pod – for more details or tickets, visit the website or call the Box Office at 01234 782828.