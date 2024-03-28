What's on at Rushden Lakes this spring including handmade and vintage fair, canoeing and cheap cinema tickets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new season has officially arrived at Rushden Lakes – the deckchairs are coming out, the lake will soon be covered in canoes and the shops are bursting with pastel shades.

This spring, Rushden Lakes wants to highlight that it’s the perfect time to enjoy the simple things in life and how the destination offers a space to connect, indulge in joyful fun, and seize the latest seasonal trends.

It’s time to pause and discover how we can all make time for spring.

Donna French, Rushden Lakes centre manager, said: “We’re always excited to welcome a new season at Rushden Lakes.

"This spring, we’ve launched our ‘Let’s Make Time For’ campaign, to highlight how visitors can ensure they’re making time for self-care, nature, eating well, and enjoying each other’s company.

"At our destination, Shop, Eat, Explore is the motto, and the springtime calendar is full of ways to do just that.”

Let’s make time for… nature

The change in season brings new opportunities to explore Rushden Lakes’ beautiful surroundings.

On Sunday, April 14 and Sunday, May 5 the Nene Wetlands is hosting well-being walks at 10.30am and 2pm, for £5 per person.

Receive a free Rushden Lakes tote bag, redeem a free hot drink at Magazine Heaven Artisan café and head out into the great outdoors.

Lake lovers can rejoice as Canoe2 is back open tomorrow (March 29).

Activities on the lake will be back in full swing, with visitors able to head out on a canoe, katakanu, kayak, pedalo and more.

Let’s make time for… family fun this Easter

Hop on down to the Leisure Terrace on Friday (March 29) and Saturday (March 30) to meet Eddie the Easter Bunny, during three 30-minute appearances between 10am and 12.30pm.

He’ll be posing for pictures, gifting sweet treats and activity books, and a gifting two golden envelopes to one lucky visitor on each day, which contains a £75 voucher for Primark or Hobbycraft.

Paradise Island Adventure Golf is promising a cracking time until Monday, April 1 with the return of the annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Play a round of golf, find the eight coloured eggs and enter the form to try and win an unlimited pass for four people (T&Cs apply).

Let’s make time for… learning a new skill

Take the time this spring to try something new and attend one of the various workshops at Rushden Lakes.

Join The Wildlife Trust on Tuesday, April 2 and Tuesday, April 9 to create your very own willow flower for just £5 per person.

Little chicks can head to The Lakes Kids Club on Tuesday, April 2, Tuesday, April 9, Tuesday, May 28 and Friday, May 31 to experience hands-on crafting experiences.

Wax candle making and ceramic painting are just some of the activities available between 11am and 3pm, for £1.50 per person.

Let’s make time for… alfresco dining

Lighter evenings mean more time to pull up a deckchair and relax around the reserve as you watch the world go by.

Alfresco dining is warmly welcomed back with ample lakeside view dining options at Bill’s, Jamaica Blue and Wagamama.

Not to mention the many other outdoor seating options at Lago Lounge, Wildwood, Nando’s, Zizzi, Five Guys and The Terrace Bar.

More seating will be available in the outdoor food court so visitors can enjoy local food and beverages from The Spud Shack, Stop Gap and Vaarista.

Rushden Lakes fan favourite, Camper Cones, will be back in the usual spot serving delicious ice cream towards the end of March.

Let’s make time for… supporting local businesses and charities

Discover a world of high-quality exhibitors at the Handmade and Vintage Fair on Friday (March 29) and Saturday (March 30).

Shop clothing, gifts, treats, art and more at Central Boulevard over Easter weekend from 9am until 6pm.

Round up the family and head to Rushden Lakes between 9am and 6pm on Saturday, April 13 and 10am and 5pm on Sunday, April 14, to join Northampton University students in raising funds for Hope Centre Charity.

Tombola, animal activities, face painting and more can be enjoyed across the weekend at the Together for Hope event.

And not forgetting a cinema trip to Cineworld on Saturday, April 20 for The Imax Film Fest 2024 to experience movies on the big screen for just £3 per film.

Keep up to date with Rushden Lakes updates on their social channels – follow on Facebook @RushdenLakesSC, Instagram @rushdenlakessc and X @RushdenLakesSC.

Rushden Lakes is open Monday to Saturday 8am to 6pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm.