What's on at Rushden Lakes this month including heritage family fun day and craft fair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A heritage family fun day is among the events taking place at Rushden Lakes this month.

The retail and leisure complex is known for its shopping and restaurants, but there’s plenty more going on there.

This month’s attractions include a craft fair and the heritage family fun day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s details of some forthcoming events to look forward to:

Rushden Lakes

Craft Fair at Discover Northamptonshire – Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8

Join Discover Northamptonshire to meet local stallholders and businesses from across the county, to explore a diverse range of products and experiences.

With something for every taste and interest, don’t miss out on this opportunity to support local enterprises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit on Saturday from 10.30am to 4.30pm, and Sunday from 11.30am to 4pm to discover all that Northamptonshire has to offer.

More information is available via https://rushdenlakes.com/whats_on/craft-fair-at-discover-northamptonshire-2/

Talk: Spires, Squires, and Celebrations on Friday, September 13

Join Susan Copperwheat from 6pm to 7pm for an evening of captivating stories and photography, which reveals the humour and hidden gems of Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are £5 per person, and includes a hot or cold drink.

Make sure to purchase your tickets in advance, either at the Discover Hub or through the ticketing website.

More information is available via https://rushdenlakes.com/whats_on/talk-spires-squires-and-celebrations/

Heritage Family Fun Day – Sunday, September 22

The Heritage Family Fun Day is back – come down to Rushden Lakes on Sunday, September 22 to celebrate the rich local heritage of Rushden and Higham Ferrers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoy a vibrant day of entertainment, browse stalls, get involved in activities, and take a free open-top Heritage bus tour.

From 11am to 5pm, immerse yourself in a delightful blend of fun and historical exploration.

For more information go to https://rushdenlakes.com/whats_on/heritage-family-fun-day-2/

Waterstones Book Club – first Monday of every month

Have you heard of the Waterstones book club at Rushden Lakes?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group meets on the first Monday of every month at 5.45pm to discuss their selected reads.

This month’s picks are Go as a River by Shelley Read and Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield.

Everyone is welcome to join the discussion.

For more details, ask in-store or visit https://rushdenlakes.com/whats_on/waterstones-book-club/