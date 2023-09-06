What's on at Rushden Lakes in September 2023, including food and drink event

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Visitors to Rushden Lakes have plenty to look forward to during September, including a two-day food and drink event.

Bosses at the popular retail and leisure development have released details of what’s on and what’s new for anyone heading there this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And some of them might surprise you – the site is not just about shopping, eating out or catching a film!

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There's plenty happening at Rushden Lakes during September 2023

Bubble CiTea

The popular Taiwanese beverage known as ‘bubble tea’ is now available at Rushden Lakes.

Bubble CiTea’s Airstream has landed in Garden Square and is open seven days a week.

Their friendly staff members are serving up around 20 freshly brewed tea flavours and 12 toppings, including vegan friendly options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information visit https://rushdenlakes.com/whats_on/bubble-citea-now-open/

Now open: The Spud Shack

Rushden Lakes welcomed The Spud Shack to their line-up of restaurants, cafes and street food on August 17.

Located in the food court area between FatFace and L’Occitane, the ultimate comfort food is being served with a variety of toppings including beans, cheese, chilli, houmous and salad.

Jacket potatoes start from £5 each and are available daily from 11.30am.

September 9 and 10: Everything Food & Drink

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Treat your family to a free day out at the Everything Food & Drink event on Saturday (September 9) and Sunday (September 10).

Between 9am and 6pm on Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sunday, you can browse more than 50 individual stalls at Central Boulevard, and discover the

very best tasty treats, food and beverages.

When the event comes to a close, alfresco dining options with lake views can be enjoyed during the spell of warm weather this weekend.

For more information visit https://rushdenlakes.com/whats_on/everything-food-drink/

September 12: New Moon Women’s Circle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcome the Virgo New Moon at Magazine Heaven on Tuesday, September 12.

Women are invited to attend the session from 6.30pm to 8pm to take part in meditation, drumming, journalling and much more.

Secure your space for £20 by contacting [email protected], to join your sisters in releasing, healing and developing your relationship with the spiritual world.

For more information visit https://rushdenlakes.com/whats_on/new-moon-womens-circle/

September 17: Heritage Family Fun Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s Sunday Funday on September 17 at Rushden Lakes, as Rushden Town Council and Higham Ferrers Town Council have organised a terrific event to celebrate local heritage.

Between 10am and 4pm, all the family are invited to pop down and browse a selection of stalls, take part in activities, enjoy a free open-top heritage bus tour and much more.

The event is a great way to explore the variety of independent local traders from Rusden and Higham Ferrers.

For more information visit https://rushdenlakes.com/whats_on/heritage-family-fun-day/

September 22: Author talk with Simon Turney

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magazine Heaven invites you to an author talk with Simon Turney between 7pm and 9pm on Friday, September 22.

The event includes a book talk with the author of the ‘Wolves of Odin’ and ‘The Diamond Emperor’ series, including a Q&A and discussion on background and inspiration, as well as a book signing.

Drinks are available to purchase, and no booking is required.