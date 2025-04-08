Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spring is in full bloom at Rushden Lakes with plenty on offer during the Easter holidays.

This month means refreshed menus and tasty dishes, spring and summer fashion in the shops, lighter evenings for alfresco dining and sunnier days for exploring the nature reserve.

To entertain visitors of all ages, Rushden Lakes is hosting a variety of indoor and outdoor events.

The Spring Trail, The Lakes Kids Club and Rushden Rangers are all taking place this April, perfectly timed for the Easter school holidays.

From today (Tuesday, April 8) until Tuesday, May 6, visitors who like exploring can join Rushden Lakes’ free Spring Trail.

Collect a booklet from customer services and find 11 letters at selected stores and leisure activities across the site.

Unscramble the letters and drop off the completed booklet to claim a treat and be entered into a prize draw to try and win one of three prize bundles, all featuring £20 gift cards from Bewiched, Rock Up and FatFace.

Donna French, Rushden Lakes centre manager, said: “We have a jam-packed event calendar this spring.

"We’re always on the look-out for ways to entertain local families with educational and interactive activities during the school holidays.

"Spring is one of our favourite seasons as Rushden Lakes flourishes.

"Many of our creatures come out of hibernation, visitors can get out onto the lake, alfresco dining returns, stores are bursting with colourful collections, and we welcome many families for a full day out over the Easter period.

"It’s a truly exciting place to be throughout spring and we look forward to welcoming all visitors for some fun.”

Today (Tuesday, April 8) and Tuesday, April 15, children aged four and above can join the Fun Stuff Factory on the Leisure Terrace to create a 16-inch eco-friendly fluffy friend to take home.

Book a hands-on Lakes Kids Club workshop between 11am and 2.40pm for £6 per child.

In collaboration with The Wildlife Trust, Rushden Rangers returns on Wednesday, April 16 with a beaver special.

Tickets are on sale now for the interactive sessions between 10am and 2pm.

There are plenty of other activities happening at the Nene Wetlands during the school holidays too.

Visitors can head out on an adventure on the lake with Canoe2.

The season has welcomed the return of fan favourites, swan pedalos and katakanus, which are available to book now.

For regular updates subscribe to the Rushden Lakes newsletter.