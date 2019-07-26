What’s behind the plastic at Neville House in Corby?

One of Corby’s most prominent town centre buildings is undergoing a £1.5m refurbishment and will get a fresh new look.

Neville House, a 1960's five storey building, is being given a major overhaul after lying empty for ten years. It has been covered in plastic for several months while the work takes place.

What the striking building will look like when complete

The top three floors of the building were bought by Corby Council from housing association PA Homes in order to provide 12 new maisonettes for council tenants.

The regeneration project for will be undertaken with contractor Construction and Fit Out Solutions (CAFOS) Ltd, which specialises in completely transforming old buildings.

It is hoped the development will turn the eyesore into a focal point, while providing much-needed affordable homes.

The project, funded with Right to Buy receipts, is due to be completed later this summer when striking red and orange panelling will be revealed.

The concrete frame of the building will be repainted white and window frames will be powder-coated aluminium.

The cladding is separated by brickwork, is fire resistant and the insulation behind it is non-combustible.

The 12 new properties will add to Corby Council’s housing portfolio and will bring the number of properties built by Corby Council to 242 since 2010.