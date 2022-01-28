Wet Wet Wet front man Marti Pellow ready for Corby Core date

Corby fans will be able to get up close and personal with Marti Pellow when the former Wet Wet Wet singer brings his new Pellow Talk Tour to the town later this year.

The popular Scottish singer, who was a front man in chart-topping band, had numerous hits in the late 1980s and 1990s.

Mr Pellow won't just be singing - he will be telling stories of his childhood in Clydebank and his rise to fame.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marti Pellow

He said: "You’ve never seen me like this before. You’ve never been this close.

"I’m inviting you to spend an intimate evening with me – think of it as coming back to my place for a night of stories and songs.

"Pellow Talk is a chance to learn all about me, not just as a singer and songwriter with Wet Wet Wet, but as a boy and a man. It’s a chance to understand the DNA of the hits that we’ve listened to and loved over the years.

"The evening will be wrapped in music, from songs you know to ones you’ll get to know. There’ll be laughter as we travel from the banks of the River Clyde to the top of the charts, then onto Broadway and beyond.

"There’ll be no mask and no character. This is me, Marti, stepping out of the shadows, speaking directly to you. The invitation is there. I hope you come and spend some time with me. Enough living has been done for a life to unfold. Enough years have passed for a story to be told."