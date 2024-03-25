The West Lloyds community group will meet tonight in Corby. Image: Submitted

A group set up to represent the interests of one of Corby’s oldest estates will meet tonight.

The West Lloyds residents’ group will get together this evening (Monday, March 25) to continue making plans for its future.

The area was part of the original town built to house new steelworkers who came to Corby in the 1930s, and as such has a unique style of its very own.

It has also been a conservation area for the past 15 years.

Now local people have decided to set up a group to represent their area and to work with councils to preserve its wonderful character and look after the interests of people who live there.

The other half of the estate, East Lloyds, has had its own effective residents’ group for many years.

Ward councillor Mark Pengelly (Lab, Lloyds) has helped local people to start the group.

It held a successful meeting in February and members will meet again at Our Lady’s Catholic Club (KK Club) in Occupation Road tonight – a change from the originally-advertised date.

Residents with a keen interest may be invited to join the committee, as more members are needed to vote on issues raised. All residents are welcome to attend and they will be invited to put forward their views and ideas to improve the estate and promote a good community spirit.

Initially, monthly meetings

are planned but may change to bi-monthly depending on demand.