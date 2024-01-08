Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local people will have the chance to ask questions about a major new housing estate that will provide 4,500 new homes in Corby.

Three public consultation sessions are set to take place in the coming days so people can find out more about West Corby.

The scheme will be built on untouched farmland adjacent to the A6003, to the south of the twin water towers.

The land earmarked for West Corby off the A6003, Uppingham Road. Image: Alison Bagley

Last month this newspaper revealed that the landowners want to delay the provision of a much-needed roundabout at the Danesholme Road junction to reduce their short-term outlay, instead providing vehicular access from a new road off the A427.

The developers have not publicly spoken about their plans since permission was green-lighted back in 2019.

But now in a media statement they have explained how the estate will ‘take inspiration from the rich heritage of Northamptonshire.’

They have also launched a website which features images of the Cotswolds and York, although there do not appear to be any pictures of Corby included.

The site is owned by Rockingham Castle Estate and Great Oakley Farms who are partnering with house-builders Barratt Homes and Taylor Wimpey

Their statement said that 9,000 new homes needed for Corby before 2031 and that the West Corby proposals ‘will help to meet the needs of the growing town, providing new homes for first time buyers, downsizers, and growing families alike.’

As well as 4,500 new homes, the estate will include a 100-bed care home, a brand-new market square, employment spaces, new primary and secondary schools and retail and new community buildings.

The developers say that they expect the site will create about 2,500 jobs and that green spaces not previously accessible to the public will also be opened for the benefit of all.

Their statement said: “New playing fields and a pavilion, the opening up of historic woodlands, new children’s playgrounds, and village greens will be at the heart of the neighbourhood.

"Existing nature and wildlife habitats will be enhanced through new planting and landscaping that fully considers the current biodiversity of the site.

“Taking inspiration from the rich heritage of North Northamptonshire, the look and feel of the new neighbourhood will reflect the character of local market towns and will be shaped by the views of local people.”

A consultation has been launched on the proposed new phasing strategy – which sets out the order that each phase of the development will be built in – and a site-wide design code – providing a framework for the future planning applications for the site.

Strategic projects director at Taylor Wimpey Chris Leeson, said; “In bringing forward proposals for West Corby, we want to ensure that we meet the needs of the town and use local feedback to shape the new neighbourhood. We have developed a site wide design code and phasing strategy which we believe provides a framework for future planning applications for a high quality, sustainable extension to the town with its own distinct character and identity.”

Development director at Barratt Homes Edward Irving said; “It is a pleasure to work with partners with such a long history of contributing to life in Corby, who understand the needs of their community so well.

"As the town of Corby grows to meet the housing need for the growing population, we are pleased to be progressing with our proposals for the site at West Corby, which has been allocated for development for around 15 years.

”We look forward to hearing from the local community as they help to shape the proposals for West Corby”.

You can find more information about the site, the design code and phasing strategy online here.

Two public events will be held at Cottingham and Middleton Village Hall, on Friday (January 12) from 3.30pm to 8pm and on Saturday (January 13) from 9.30am to 1pm, with a third event taking place at Beanfield Community Centre next Monday (January 15) from 11.30am to 4.30pm, for the community to find out more about the plans.