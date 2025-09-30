'We're really excited' say owners of new independent garage business opened in Kettering

Owners of a new garage opened in Kettering have expressed their delight at their business’ expansion to two sites in the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Already established in Northampton, In Town Automotive has opened its second outlet in Stamford Road transforming the former Citroën dealership to provide a fully-equipped automotive workshop.

Members of the public have been invited to a grand open day to have a look around the new facility on Monday, October 6, where they will be treated to music from a DJ, a pizza van, giveaways and prizes as well as exclusive offers and vehicle home care demonstrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kimberley Dorr, chief operating officer, said: “We’re really excited to be bringing In Town Automotive to Kettering.

In Town Automotive is now in Kettering/ UGC

"In Town began in Northampton in 2010 and has since has grown into a large award-winning independent garage, recognised for putting customers first.

“Our fully trained technicians deliver a professional service backed up with flexible payment plans, brand new courtesy vehicles and a collection and delivery service from home or work making it easier for people to keep their vehicles safe and on the road.

"While we continue to invest in the latest equipment, processes and training, its important to us that we’ve never lost the friendly, family-oriented approach that has made us a trusted name locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Opening in Kettering is the next step in our journey and we look forward to welcoming new customers into the In Town Automotive family.”

In Town Automotive new reception area/In Town Automotive

The company has extensively repaired and renovated the former car dealership breathing new life into the site and creating jobs in the area.

Customers can access MOTs, servicing, repairs and diagnostics all under one roof.

The open day takes place on Monday, October 6 from midday until 5pm at 38 Stamford Rd, Kettering.