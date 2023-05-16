News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Wellingborough's Waendel Walk attracts more than 3,000 people from around the world

It took place last weekend

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 16th May 2023, 10:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 11:04 BST

More than 3,000 people from around the world came to Wellingborough for the 42nd Waendel Walk.

The annual event started with the 5km Friendship walk on Friday evening through to the 42k on Saturday and Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Among those taking part at the weekend was Christopher Hemswell from Lincolnshire, who is the only person to have taken part in all 42 years of the Waendel Walk.

Christopher Hemswell from Lincolnshire is the only person to have taken part in all 42 years of the Waendel WalkChristopher Hemswell from Lincolnshire is the only person to have taken part in all 42 years of the Waendel Walk
Christopher Hemswell from Lincolnshire is the only person to have taken part in all 42 years of the Waendel Walk
Most Popular

This year walkers were encouraged to download the Wellingborough Town Council app to follow the walking trail.

A huge turn-out of volunteers enabled the event to run smoothly, with them providing check points with refreshments and stewarding routes to make them safe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leader of Wellingborough Town Council, Cllr Graham Lawman, said: “We would like to make a special thank you to volunteers Linda, Bob, Adrian, Fiona, Roland and the two Carols for all the time they have dedicated to arranging this event and assisting our staff, without their guidance this event would not have been possible.

"We would also like to thank everyone who came out to help with the event.

The Waendel WalkThe Waendel Walk
The Waendel Walk

"We were overwhelmed by the fantastic community support we were offered, which shows what a wonderful community Wellingborough has.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We look forward to making next year’s event even more successful.”

Wellingborough is the only town in England to host the International Marching League event and this year saw participants able to travel through the Chester House Estate for the first time.

Our photographer went along and got some great pictures of the Wellingborough Waendel Walk weekend – click here to see all our pictures captured at various points along the route.

The Waendel WalkThe Waendel Walk
The Waendel Walk
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Waendel Walk 2023 - popular annual event returns this week as Wellingborough Tow...
Related topics:WellingboroughWellingborough Town CouncilLincolnshire
News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us