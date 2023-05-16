Wellingborough's Waendel Walk attracts more than 3,000 people from around the world

More than 3,000 people from around the world came to Wellingborough for the 42nd Waendel Walk.

The annual event started with the 5km Friendship walk on Friday evening through to the 42k on Saturday and Sunday.

Among those taking part at the weekend was Christopher Hemswell from Lincolnshire, who is the only person to have taken part in all 42 years of the Waendel Walk.

This year walkers were encouraged to download the Wellingborough Town Council app to follow the walking trail.

A huge turn-out of volunteers enabled the event to run smoothly, with them providing check points with refreshments and stewarding routes to make them safe.

Leader of Wellingborough Town Council, Cllr Graham Lawman, said: “We would like to make a special thank you to volunteers Linda, Bob, Adrian, Fiona, Roland and the two Carols for all the time they have dedicated to arranging this event and assisting our staff, without their guidance this event would not have been possible.

"We would also like to thank everyone who came out to help with the event.

"We were overwhelmed by the fantastic community support we were offered, which shows what a wonderful community Wellingborough has.

"We look forward to making next year’s event even more successful.”

Wellingborough is the only town in England to host the International Marching League event and this year saw participants able to travel through the Chester House Estate for the first time.

