Wellingborough's Swanspool Gardens to host annual Holocaust Memorial Day in January
‘For evil to flourish, it only requires good men to do nothing’
People in Wellingborough are invited to pay their respects at Swanspool Gardens with a Holocaust Memorial event on January 29.
Auschwitz Concentration Camp was liberated in January 27, 1945, and the date has since marked the annual Holocaust Memorial Day. Wellingborough Town Council will mark the occasion the following Sunday at 2pm. Refreshments will be available at Swanspool Pavilion.
Alongside this, Wellingborough Museum is hosting a holocaust memorial display from Monday, January 16 until January 29 when the event at Swanspool Gardens takes place.
The service is in conjunction with the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, which began as a charity in 2005 to promote and support the day with activities for people to better understand the holocausts that have occurred in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and the atrocities that happened during World War Two. The charity looks to share the life stories of survivors with people all over the UK.