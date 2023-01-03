Auschwitz Concentration Camp was liberated in January 27, 1945, and the date has since marked the annual Holocaust Memorial Day. Wellingborough Town Council will mark the occasion the following Sunday at 2pm. Refreshments will be available at Swanspool Pavilion.

The service is in conjunction with the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, which began as a charity in 2005 to promote and support the day with activities for people to better understand the holocausts that have occurred in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and the atrocities that happened during World War Two. The charity looks to share the life stories of survivors with people all over the UK.