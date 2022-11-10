Wellingborough shoppers will soon be able to get into the festive spirit thanks to some new activities on offer at Swansgate Shopping Centre.

Beginning on Saturday, December 3 and running until December 10, people visiting the centre will have the chance to visit Santa’s Sleigh.

Following this, from December 11 until a week later on December 18, between 10am and 2pm, visitors to the centre will have the opportunity to find and take a photo with the Grinch.

The former will be located outside Home Bargains and Wilko near the proposed Community Lounge.

Last year saw the appearance of Santa’s grotto, and the activity will be making a reappearance this time around, also.

Here shoppers will, subject to availability, be able to scoop up a chocolate selection box from Santa, and take a photo to remember the day.

It is a non-ticketed event meaning families can experience the festivities while ambling through Corn Lane at their leisure.

Santa will be a part of the festive activities in Wellingborough

A digital competition will also run throughout the festive period, encouraging shoppers to share photos of the event on social media.

By tagging the centre, applicants will automatically be entered to win a £100 shopping voucher.

Fiona Stevens, marketing coordinator at Swansgate, said: “We are super excited to be able to host these festive events.

"Last year our Santa’s grotto was as popular as ever with the local community, so we have decided to go one up this year and have the Grinch join us for some festive mischief too.”

Wellingborough's Swansgate Centre will play host to the mischievous Grinch