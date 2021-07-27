Wellingborough's Stanton Cross housing estate to get 135 more homes

Construction work has started on another housing development in the Stanton Cross estate in Wellingborough with an official ground-breaking ceremony.

Bellway Homes' Hawthorn Place, off Irthlingborough Road, will see 135 homes built including 128 properties for private sale. The remaining seven will be affordable homes for rent or shared ownership.

The Stanton Cross development will eventually see 3,650 homes built to the west of the town centre, close to the railway station.

Sales advisor Paula Roe and site manager Chris Jackson break the ground at Hawthorn Place development at the Stanton Cross estate, Wellingborough

Luke Southgate, sales director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “The ground breaking at Hawthorn Place represents a significant milestone both for Bellway and for the wider Stanton Cross project.

“Our second development within this new neighbourhood will deliver an additional range of new homes, providing much-needed housing for the people of Wellingborough and the surrounding areas. A new community is already becoming established at Stanton Cross, and Hawthorn Place will form a seamless extension to this.

“Residents at Stanton Cross will be part of a wider community of 3,650 new homes, leisure and community facilities, shops, offices and schools. The consortium behind the project, of which we are a part, is also creating 3,000 new jobs and driving more than £1 billion of investment into the area.”

House prices for a two-bedroom end-terrace home on Bellway's The Beeches development currently start at £210,000.

